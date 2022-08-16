‘Cruella’ earns Jenny Beavan her third Oscar









Jenny Beavan takes her third Oscar. The costume designer stands out with her work in cruel, a film that features Emma Stone and Emma Thompson as protagonists. Beavan had powerful rivals, such as Jacqueline Durran, who signs the wardrobe of Cyrano together with Massimo Cantini Parrini; Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, for dunes; Luis Segueira, for the alley of lost souls; and Paul Tazewell, for West Side Story. This was his 11th nomination for the Hollywood award, which he had already won twice.: by A room with a viewshared with his partner John Bright, and by Mad Max: Fury Roadthe first in 1986 and the second in 2015. It is not easy to dress Cruella de Vil, and more so in these times. That is why for Jenny Beavan it has been a challenge to renew the wardrobe of this unfriendly lady, who would be crushed, and rightly so, by animalists and anti-furs. To make matters worse, we are talking about a well-known character, with a well-remembered aesthetic, both in the animated version and in the movies made by Glenn Close. Now her role is taken over by Emma Stone, in a surprising turn of her career. “Emma gets very involved during the design creation process, and we’ve had a great time together finding her colours, ranges like browns and golds that she’s wonderful in. And she has a great figure to bring all the clothes to life.” ”.











Emma Stone with the designs of Jenny Beavan in ‘Cruella’ rtve

And more challenges, and now due to the demands of the script. Cruella has 47 costume changes in the movie and, a diva – hated, yes, but a diva – does not usually repeat dress or coat. Jenny Beaven distances herself from trends, her thing is to tell stories, although fashion is present in the film because the character of Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson, is a designer. “To be honest, fashion has never been my thing, I tell stories, I talk about characters. The key to making a successful wardrobe is to remember that there is always a story and a reason to act behind each character, andhe movie costumes are not about fashion but about the personalities behind them.

Emma Stone is Cruella de Vil in the new film starring the villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’

The film is set in London in the 70s, with the effervescence of punk. And there is much of that rebellious and revolutionary culture that so marked the fashion of those years tinted in red and black, materialized in leather and metal. And of all this there is much in the closet of the new Cruella.











Emma Stone with one of Jenny Beavan’s designs. Disney











Emma Thompson is the Baroness in ‘Cruella’. gtres

If Cruella has 47 changes, the Baroness has 33. Some very careful pieces stand out, adaptations of museum pieces, which are inspired by patterns and fabric from Marie Antoinette’s ‘wardrobe’. “I really enjoy the process of buying and choosing the fabrics. Once I have the fabrics, I lock myself in the studio and start testing, to see what happens and what the colors communicate to me”.

Londoner Jenny Beavan is an institution in the sector and He has the respect of his colleagues, such as the Spaniard Paco Delgado. The two competed for the Oscar in 2016 (he for The Danish Girl) but she took it for Mad Max, Fury Road. “Jenny marked a before and after in the 1980s, with a new way of making costumes, with a great deal of research and reconstruction to make very real costumes,” said Delgado, who was also nominated for an Oscar for The Miserables.











Jenny Beavan with her Oscar for her work on ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ in 2016. gtres

The Oscar is very good, there is no doubt, but what is relevant is his resume. He has worked with James Ivory in movies like A Room with a View, Maurice and The Remains of the Day; with Ang Lee in the laureate Sense and Sensibility; with Robert Altman in the wonderful Gosford Park… doimpress? Well keep reading. did the jane eyre by Franco Zeffirelli, the Alexander by Oliver Stone, the black dahlia by Brian de Palma, Life by Daniel Espinosa The king’s speech by Tom Hopper…









Emma Stone gives life to the new ‘Cruella’.

It has ‘rolled’ on both sides of the Atlantic and now, With five decades of jobs in his backpack, he returns to London, the city where he started, first in the theater and then in the cinema. “It’s funny because when you get older you suppress memories, but coming to London and remembering important places where you lived or worked is very special.”

Costume design is one of the most complex and difficult professions but also, he says, one of the most rewarding. “To anyone who wants to start in this world, I would recommend joining a school where they can acquire technical knowledge such as pattern making, color techniques, costume history, or 3D printing, which are the basis of the profession.” And gives good advice to young people.”If you want to make your own designs, be a fashion designer and not a costume designer, because this profession consists of creating together with a great team. To be extraordinary you have to surround yourself with extraordinary people!”