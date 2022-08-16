Colombia in the middle of the rumba

By Guillermo Romero Salamanca

In this mid-August bridge, in more than 300 municipalities of the country the traditional Fairs and Festivals were developed. In addition to the Flower Fair in Medellín, the Petronio Álvarez Festival in Santiago de Cali, the Joropo Festival in Villavicencio, there were folk scenes in Granada, Meta; Sotaquira, Boyaca; Mariquita, Tolima and so throughout the country.

The result of the Flower Fair, with more than 80 billion pesos in sales, demonstrates, once again, that the country requires a ministry that promotes all these meetings.

Hundreds of musical groups – from the Symphony to vallenato ensembles, mariachis, duets, soloists, orchestras of all kinds – had job opportunities.

Artistic expressions were able to demonstrate their abilities in theater, painting, singing…

Colombia is, in short, a great rumbero country. From many parts of the world they dream of being at the Carnival, at the Cali and Manizales Fairs and of enjoying the rock meetings in Bogotá or Medellín.

A WALK THROUGH THE CENTER OF BOGOTÁ

During the Reign of Tourism in Huila, the manufacturers of the famous quesillo made the largest in the world, as a demonstration of character and regional development. Twelve enterprising experts in preparing Yaguareño quesillo used 100 cans of milk, salt, boilers, rennet to leave diners with their mouths open when witnessing this delicious product of eight meters in diameter.

In the center of Bogotá, by presidential order, they removed the bars that separate the Congress from the Casa de Nariño and the Parque de Núñez was left at the service of the public.

Thousands of people flock to the site to witness the changing of the guard and the raising of the national flag.

Seventh Avenue, once one of the favorite routes for tourists, was invaded by sales of street food to all kinds of knickknacks.

THE EXCITING TOUR OF SPAIN

This return to Spain will have more emotions than usual. The tour of the 77th edition will start on August 19 from Utrecht, in the Netherlands, and will end on September 11 in Madrid.

There will be 21 stages with nine high-altitude finishes –five of them unprecedented–, two time trials, seven pure mountain stages, four medium-mountain, six flat and two flat with a high finish.

It will be exciting. In addition to the sports shows, the cycling world will carefully observe the role of Movistar, whose team could drop in category and not return to elite competitions next year.

“The problem that the Spanish team has is its technical director Eusebio Unzúe, who does not know how to handle the riders and is an arrogant and rude person,” an Ecuadorian rider recently commented.

Sergio Higuita will be the leader of Bora together with Hindley. Nairo Quintana is confident at the top and if that can be seen in his legs. Miguel Ángel López goes as leader of Astana. Rigoberto Urán and Esteban Chaves, go with the idea of ​​breaking everything in the EF Education EasyPost.

INDIAN VERSION OF FORREST GUMP

A unique version of the famous film Forrest Gump – filmed in 1994 and starring Tom Hanks – has just been presented in India.

Indian actor Aamir Khan was adapted into various events in Indian history and the park bench was not used and was replaced by one on a train.

The box of chocolates was exchanged for golgappas, a snack of puffed balls filled with spiced water that is popular throughout India. Laal’s trip significantly coincides with important moments in India’s history, from riots to wars, sporting victories and political upheaval.

The film will represent another milestone in cinema. The Indian film industry generates nearly $2 billion a year.