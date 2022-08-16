CM of the Prosecutor’s Office responds to a complaint against Mauricio Nieto, Netflix comedian

A study conducted by the Strategic Communication Office measured the impact in Mexico of social phenomena such as Me Too.

The complaint against Mauricio Nieto is added to cases such as the complaint of nath Campos against youtuber Rix or Mario Pineda against the talent of Azteca and NetflixRicardo Peralta.

Reports of abuse have escalated on social networks through campaigns such as me too and that in Mexico it motivated conversations in networks with denunciations, following the hashtags #MeTooEscritoresMexicanos, #MeTooCineMexicano, MeTooAcademicosMexicanos and #MeTooPeriodistasMexicanos.

There is an interesting study carried out by the Strategic Communication Office, where it measured the perception of social movements against sexual assault and harassment as “Me Too” in Mexico during 2019.

Among the results found at that time, the 63 percent voted in favor of these social phenomena that escalated with street protests and intense conversation on networks, while a 15 percent nay.

Now these complaints continue to escalate, with actions such as the response of the CM of the Prosecutor’s Office to Melissa Purrs, who denounced abuse by Mauricio Mancera, a comedian with special attention to Netflix (Mau Nieto: Living sober… from the bar) arguing that she was doing it to inform about the resistance by women in comedy, so that more artists interested in joining this industry are aware of alternative and safe spaces.

CM responds to complaint against Netflix talent

The CM of the Prosecutor’s Office of Mexico City responded to the digital complaint of Melissa Purrs against Mauricio Nieto and it is a fact that we have given details of in previous paragraphs.

Purrs’s complaint reveals details such as the emotion when meeting the comedian, after a special that had just premiered on Netflixas well as the insistence of the man offering her an excessive number of drinks, until he took her to the bathroom of the establishment, where the abuse occurs.

The case was answered by the CM of the Prosecutor’s Office, an hour and a half after the complaint was made without the complainant having stolen the agency’s account and establishing a pattern of attention to situations of complaint that have escalated in this medium.

“Good afternoon, we have made contact with you by direct message to provide you with attention,” was the reply from the Prosecutor’s Office to Purrs, through networks.

This case is added to complaints that have been made against other comic talents of the streamingsuch as the complaint of youtuber Mauricio Pineda vs. Ricardo Peralta, who appeared in the comedy special for Youtube by Sofía Niño de Rivera and who is now an Azteca talent. There is also the complaint that nath Campos threw against the youtuber Rix, who proceeded legally and led this man to serve a criminal sentence.

These cases that have been exposed through the internet, lead to observe the terrible figures of harassment that are not only suffered physically, but also in the digital scenario. The INEGI, for example, published a study in this regard, where he measured the percentage of the population, who said they were victims of harassment on the Internet.

The 22 percent of the women agreed to it and the 20 percent of men considered being a victim of harassment.

Among women, the highest rate of harassment against them was recorded among those who had 20 to 29 years old, while the group of women from 12 to 19 years olda 29 percent of them he said he was a victim.

We are experiencing a very important moment of communication through social networks, for situations of complaint and the way in which the authorities seem to adapt to this scenario, highlights, but not the figures that continue to be recorded and that show the serious work to be done, to disappear the numbers of victims that are registered in the country and worldwide.

