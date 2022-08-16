Clothes Peacock prequel to John Wick

REFORM AGENCY

Mexico City

The John Wick prequel series The Continental will now air on Peacock and not Starz, as announced in 2018.

The show is expected to premiere on the streaming service in 2023, as Peacock currently has all three movies starring Keanu Reeves.

The three-episode Lionsgate production will explore the origin story and inner workings of the Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick universe that serves as a haven for assassins, according to Variety.

It is told from the perspective of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), based on Ian McShane’s character in the tapes.

Set in 1975 New York, Winston will confront a past he thought he had left behind. In an attempt to gain control of the iconic hotel, the character charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of the city of skyscrapers.

GLOBAL PHENOMENON

“The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, they are among the most-watched titles at Peacock and we are delighted and honored to partner with Lionsgate to expand this incredible franchise,” said Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock and Direct-to-Play. Consumer.

“We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and his team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

The cast includes Ayomide Adegun, who will play a young Charon (based on the character of Lance Reddick); Peter Greene, donning Uncle Charlie’s fedora (based on the hermetic corpse disposal expert); Mel Gibson (Cormac); Ben Robson (Frankie); Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles); Jessica Allain (Lou); Mishel Prada (KD) and Nhung Kate (Yen).