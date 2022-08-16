Chris Pratt helped Bryce Dallas Howard get equal pay on ‘Jurassic World’

equal pay, along with “Me too” and intimacy coordinators are some of the hottest topics in the film industry today. Much progress has been made in terms of financial compensationbut within the long road that remains to be traveled, it still has to be the male companions of the actresses who offer your support so that they get a fair payment for their work or at least much closer to what they receive as big stars. This is the case, for example, of the franchise Jurassic Worldwhich in 2018 received some criticism when it was reported that Bryce Dallas Howard allegedly received $8 million for the fallen kingdomversus The 10 that Chris Pratt pocketed. However, in a recent conversation, the actress revealed that she found those figures very “interesting”, since she actually received much less than what they said.

The two actors began working together in the new trilogy Jurassic World released in 2014. The conclusion and third part with title dominiontriumphed at the box office this 2022. But, given the salary inequality of both, the Marvel actor was in charge of correcting the situation, ensuring parity with respect to his partner in the other properties of Jurassic World; both in video games and in theme parks.

The actress commented that when the Universal Pictures brand was restarted, she started with a great disadvantage compared to the star that Pratt was already for Guardians of the Galaxy and that the theme of sign three installments to set your bidsIt didn’t help too much either. However, her co-star took care that she didn’t have to think about it, ensuring that she ended up getting paid the same, something that Bryce Dallas Howard praised: “I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for that kind of stuff than for the movie.”

Little by little, the salary gap in Hollywood is narrowing and the discussion about the salary disparity comes to the fore more frequently, even being the subject of large-scale debate, when top names enter, such as the case of Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in don’t look up. In the Netflix title, he earned much more than her, but it is also true that his role was much more of a protagonist, without entering the figure of the existing “myth” that he manages and his ability to attract investors and the public to theaters. .