Chris Hemsworth brings to light the photo of his past that reveals his favorite superhero, and it’s not from Marvel

Chris Hemsworth is and will be for many Thor forever. The Marvel superhero has already become the most recognizable role of his careeras their fans have been able to verify recently with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. This is the fourth film of him in the character, since I started with him in 2011, more than ten years ago. has also appeared in all deliveries of ‘The Avengers’ since then.

for him it is a pride to embody the Nordic godor, and so it proves the memory he keeps of him at home, as part of a curious collection of trophies personal, as you can see in the video above.

However, his career could have taken very different paths, at least if he had followed the superhero vocation I had as a child. Hemsworth has revealed on his Twitter what it was, in a tender childhood photo.

Neither more nor less than Batman, the DC superhero who recently has embodied Robert Pattinson in its latest version. Certainly a pretty strong counterpoint to the colorful Thorsince it is one of the darkest and gloomiest superheroes in comics.

Alongside the photo on Twitter, Chris has been ironic, commenting on how things have changed since then: “My younger self would be very disappointed“. And in the photo he seemed very happy to wear the bat insignia on his chest.

Much time later, and with just turned 39, Hemsworth doesn’t seem to regret it. of having changed Gotham for Asgard. And he is so proud of his role that in the latest installment of ‘Thor’ decided to make his family a part of itintroducing to Elsa Pataky in the movieand also his daughter India, who has accompanied him on the shoots of ‘Thor’ from the beginning.

