Charlyn Corral hooks up with fans at Hidalgo, could she be sanctioned?

Charlyn Corral made a “sleeve cut” and a mockery during the celebration of his goal during matchday 7 of the Women’s MX League.

The attacker of Pachuca, Charlyn Corralmade a ‘sleeve cut’ to the stands and mockingly celebrated in the game between the Gophers and Roosters of Queretaro during day seven, situations that go against the code of ethics of the Mexican Soccer Federation and could be sanctioned with up to three games of suspension according to the Sanctions Regulations.

“Disrespect or insult the Authorities of the FMF, LIGA MX / LIGA EXPANSIÓN MX, LIGA PREMIER, LIGA TDP or the Directors of the Affiliated Clubs or the attending public. 1 to 3 games of suspension and a fine of 90 to 1,500 UMAs”, reads article 18 of the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

The conduct of the forward Pachuca merits an ex officio investigation by the Disciplinary Commission, which would be the one that will decide the sanction of the attacker, if the case continues.

“Likewise, the Players and members of the Technical Body must observe due respect when carrying out festivities and/or celebrations derived from triumphs, annotations or sporting achievements, without falling into excessive behaviors that threaten the opponent, his followers. and/or amateurs”, reads article 29 of the Code of Ethics.

Charlyn Corral hooked up with the fans at the Hidalgo Stadium during the match against Querétaro for matchday 7. imago7

Charlyn CorralFirst, at minute 22, he made a sleeve cut against the stands, after the ball left the field. Moments later, during the goal celebration, the player put her hands to her ears and again made signs to the fans who were in the Hidalgo Stadium.

The front of the Gophers Pachuca She is one of the best soccer players in the Women’s MX League and had not observed this unusual behavior. Charlyn Corral He is fighting for the scoring leadership and his streak could be cut short if he is sanctioned.