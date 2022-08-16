Charges filed against A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s boyfriend and father of her child

Confirmed. The Los Angeles District Attorney (USA) has submitted charges against A$AP RockyRihanna’s boyfriend and father of her nearly three-month-old son, for participating in a shooting. The events date back to last April, when the rapper was arrested on suspicion of opening fire on another person for an altercation that occurred in November 2021 in Hollywood. “Firing a weapon in a public place is a serious crime. that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the victim, but also for the innocent bystanders who regularly visit” this emblematic and touristic place, prosecutor George Gascón argues in his brief about his decision.

Rihanna celebrates her 'baby shower' after police find weapons at her boyfriend's house

The 33-year-old singer born in the neighborhood of Harlem (New York), whose real name is Rakin Mayers, was arrested a few months ago after land with your private plane at the Los Angeles airport, where he had arrived after spending a few days in Barbados with his partner, who at the time I was pregnant.

Rihanna was present at the time of arrest and, immediately after, the authorities approved a search warrant of his residence in which they found several weapons. That yes, the experts verified that the caliber of the pistols found did not match the shell casings found at the scene. The shooting, which supposedly took place on November 6, had not transpired until the day of the arrest when the Los Angeles Police (LAPD) announced the investigation, as reported by Efe.

Caused minor injuries to the victim

Apparently, an argument between A$AP Rocky and an acquaintance led to a fight after which the rapper shot the second, causing minor injuries who required medical help. According to agents, A$AP Rocky was accompanied by two other people who fled with him on foot through an intersection located between Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard. “Detectives worked diligently to corroborate the information, which helped identify the suspect,” said the police, who will take the case to court.

Rihanna's boyfriend, arrested in Los Angeles in the final stretch of the singer's pregnancy

Four days after the arrest, the singer was seen in Los Angeles in the company of Rihanna, with whom went out to dinner in Santa Monica in one of the international star’s favorite restaurants. A quote that some witnesses qualified as a baby shower having also brought together several members of both families in an apparently festive atmosphere.

He spent a month in jail in Sweden for another incident

It’s not the first time that A$AP Rocky faces a case of these characteristics, since in May 2019 it was also arrested in Sweden and spent a month in jail after a brawl in which he was accused of trample a man to the ground. A very mediatic case in which the then president of the United States, Donald Trump, was even involved, who publicly asked the Nordic country to drop the charges against the singer if he wanted to avoid “serious consequences”.

