Celebrity look: the new trend is out of fashion trousers

We are used to seeing them always dressed in the latest fashion. Thanks also to the consultations with the super stylists who study their look on every occasion. Impeccable, super fashion, the models and celebs in terms of red carpet or street style do not miss a beat. Almost. Every now and then it happens to see unlikely celebrity looks, fished out who knows where. And it is precisely there that the magic happens: worn by celebrities, the garments that at first glance are looked at with suspicion and amazement, become desirable and after a while real trends. An example above all: the pants in the images below. Completely out of fashion, worn by them they shine with a new light.

Rihanna’s parachute pants

In fact, it happened with the parachute trousers, wide, with drawstring, made of technical fabrics. Rihanna, Elsa Hosk, Dua Lipa are just some of the celebs who love to wear them in their free time. And from being a garment considered obsolete, here they are back among the garments at the top of the rankings in second hand online stores.

Emily Ratajkovski is also sexy with cargo

Another pair of trousers that we thought the multi-pocket cargo pants had disappeared. Instead, here they are again, flaunted by none other than Emily Ratajkovski who chooses them a camouflage version. A perfect return to the nineties.

Acid washed denim according to Bella Hadid

The acid-washed jeans, until recently, a distant memory of the 2000s. But no, as long as Bella Hadid wears them once they return must-haves.

Hailey Bieber’s low, very low waist

The winning celebrity look is also the low waist. After years of very high life, celebs have fished out the trend so loved by Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. Hailey Bieber plays with proportions, a low waist and a loose silhouette. Following the trend, the stylists with the next autumn-winter fashion shows.

