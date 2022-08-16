Celebrities who chose to vacation in Italy in 2022

Although mid-August has just passed, the summer season is still long and full of sunny days, relaxation and holidays. As every year, historic cities, beaches and natural beauties are filled with Italian and foreign tourists who choose the Italian territory to spend their holidays.



Even among international celebrities, there are really many stars who have decided to relax on our peninsula this summer. Let’s find out which VIPs you might meet between a dip and a walk in the mountains!

See also:

Selena Gomez

The singer and actress Selena Gomez spent days on vacation on the Amalfi Coast and in Capri where she stayed and was filmed by fans and onlookers at the Taverna “Anema e Core”. With a lot of small concert with songs like “Tu vuo ‘fa’ l’americano” and “‘O surdato’ nnammurato”.

Jessica Alba

The actress was also seen in the company of her family in Rome, and then she decided to also visit Sicily for a few days in the province of Agrigento at the renowned Scala dei Turchi.

Lucy Hale and Emma Roberts

Known by the young audience for having interpreted the role of Aria Montgomery in the hit series pretty Little LiarsLucy Hale spent a few days in Sicily on the occasion of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion showheld in the first half of July in Piazza Duomo a Syracuse. Among the guests there was also the actress Emma Robertsknown for numerous interpretations in the cult series American Horror Story. The two actresses were immortalized together in a photo shoot, a souvenir of the evening. The two Hollywood actresses also participated as guests Ellen Pompeo And Sharon Stone.

Angelina Jolie

The success of the Maneskin it also arrived overseas reaching even Hollywood stars: camouflaged among the 70,000 fans of the public, to theirs concertheld on 9 July at Circus Maximus of Romewas also present Angelina Jolie in the company of daughter Shiloh. The actress, a Maneskin fan, was in Italy to shoot some scenes of her new film and between one shoot and the next she decided to take a break in the capital to attend the concert of her favorites.

Andrew Garfield

The actor who became famous for his performance in the role of the superhero Spiderman went to Rome on the occasion of the Valentino fashion show which took place theJuly 8 in Rome in the famous Piazza di Spagna.

Anne Hathaway

To take part in the event too Hollywood actress Anne Hathawaychosen by Valentino how ambassador of his brand. With his total pink lookthe actress has stolen many shots from photographers and even if she went to Rome for work, she may have decided to take a few days of vacation in some suggestive Italian beach.

Florence Pugh

Also Florence Pughknown for taking part in the film Black Widow and the series Hawkeyehe was at Rome among the guests at the prestigious Valentino fashion show. After the Roman stage, the actress decided to visit the charming city of Venice and it is plausible that in the following days he stayed in other Italian locations.

Ashley Park

To attend the Valentino fashion show to Rome also Ashley Parkstar of the hit series Emily in Pariswho in the photos posted on his social profiles shows himself smiling and with a pink dress next to the actresses Anne Hathaway and Ariana DeBose.

Tommy Dorfman

Among the actresses involved in the world of TV series who were present at the Valentino event in the capital, it also deserves mention Tommy Dorfman who took on the role of Ryan Shaver of the hit series Thirteen.

Ariana DeBose

After winning the prestigious Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the revival of the famous musical West Side Storyalso Ariana DeBose flew to Rome to attend the Valentino fashion show. On her Instagram profile, the actress posted several photos and selfies depicting her as she visits historic streets and iconic monuments of the Eternal City.

Millie Bobby Brown

After the launch on Netflix of the highly anticipated fourth season of Stranger Thingsthe leading actress Millie Bobby Brownknown to the world public for having interpreted Elevendecided to take a relaxing and romantic vacation in Italy with boyfriend Jake Bongiovison of singer Jon Bon Jovi.

The two young lovers have been paparazzi on a boataccording to some rumors in Sardinianear Olbia.

Holland Roden

After finishing the popular TV series Teen Wolfthe actress Holland Roden has decided to indulge a holiday on the most beautiful and crystalline coasts of our country. The actress actually stayed a few days in Tropea, Calabria, and then move towards the coasts of Sardinia. To document the wonderful stages of her journey, were the photos published on her Instagram profile.

Charles Melton

Also Charles Meltonone of the most beloved faces of the TV series Riverdale in the role of Reggie Mantlehas chosen Italy as a destination for summer 2022. The actor flew in fact to Rome also taking advantage of the Valentino fashion show to which he was invited.

Stefania Spampinato

Stefania SpampinatoSicilian actress who achieved international success thanks to the role of Carina DeLuca in the series Grey’s Anatomy And Station 19, she returned to Italy to spend the summer holidays. Originally from Belpasso, a municipality in the province of Catania, at the end of May she flew to Milan for work commitments and then visit historic cities such as Florence and Romeuntil you return in the places of his beloved Sicily. The actress has in fact also stayed in Catania it’s at Taorminathe city that hosted the world premiere of short film Rita Zespri which marked the actress’s directorial debut.

Jared Leto

Jared Letoactor and historian frontman of Thirty Seconds to Marswas photographed at Portofinoon the Ligurian Rivierain the company of the model Daria Korchina and other friends of the couple.

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitayknown to the international public for having performed Detective Olivia Benson in the tv series Law and Order SVUhas chosen Italy to spend the summer holidays together with her husband Peter Hermann and their children August, Amaya and Andrew. Although her favorite stops include Positano and the Amalfi coast, for the summer of 2022 the actress has chosen to visit the beauties of Northern Italy among which Lake Garda, the Dolomites and the city of Venice.