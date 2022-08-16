Carrot and orange smoothie to purify your body

We must be aware of the amount of toxins that the body can accumulate, either due to inadequate nutrition, excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages and constant exposure to the sun. This is undoubtedly a negative aspect for health that you can counteract naturally, through a delicious and healthy carrot and orange smoothie with or without milk. It is a food capable of purifying your body and eliminating through urine all the toxins that harm the proper functioning of your body.

The most interesting thing is that you can prepare it at home quickly and easily, taking into account the procedure below. After having it ready, you will have a drink rich in vitamin C, useful for strengthening your defenses and to improve the wound healing process. Today we teach you how to prepare this delicious and healthy smoothie with orange and carrot just like the pumpkin cream with orange which has surely become one of your favorite dishes.

Prepare a rich and nutritious carrot and orange smoothie

This smoothie won’t take up much of your time, so you can have it ready in the mornings to boost your energy level or in the afternoons to cool off from the heat. You only need seasonal ingredients that you can easily get at any store, at an affordable price.

Ingredients

2 oranges.

3 carrots.

1 small piece of ginger.

1/2 lemon.

Sweetener.

preparation mode

Start by peeling the carrots. For this you can use a small knife or an instrument specially designed for it. Take great care with this procedure to avoid cut injuries. Now cut the carrots into very small pieces to avoid complications when blending or beating. Squeeze the 2 oranges until all the juice is removed. Add all the liquid in a very clean container. Add each of the ingredients to the blender jar. Process for two minutes or until the ingredients have been completely mixed. You can add a little sweetener to taste and continue beating for a few seconds. Finally, serve your carrot and orange smoothie in cups or glasses and consume immediately.

Useful tips for a perfect smoothie

Remember that it is a 100% refreshing drink, so you can also add a little ice during the blender so that it blends with the rest of the ingredients. If not, you can add some cubes to the served drink. This way it will be very cold and you will be able to hydrate yourself during the summer.

There are those who like to include milk in these types of preparations. Dairy guarantees a better taste, but it also provides many more properties to the body. You can also include beetroot, to improve its nutrients; thus, optimizing the body’s functions.