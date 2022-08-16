Cardi B al natural: without makeup or filters

Cardi B joins the list of celebrities who show off their natural face on social networks. The rapper shared a selfie, without makeup or beauty filters. She also showed off her freshly washed hair.

Linked to the “no makeup” movement, the artist, one of the most famous of the last generation, joins the line of Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner, Addison Rae or Sara Carbonero, who have also published this type of image. The singer revealed on Twitter some of her insecurities regarding her physique.

In the shared image, Cardi B poses from the bed, with a blanket to her chest and next to her baby. She also showed off her natural hair, without the straightening that she always exhibits. In the shared image, the artist poses from the bed, with a blanket up to her chest and next to her baby. She also showed off her natural hair, without the straightening that she always exhibits.

Forehead foreheading ,Mustache mustaching pic.twitter.com/010IGXIp83 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 11, 2022

“You definitely encourage all of us women who feel insecure about peach fuzz to embrace it,” one follower told her. Other fans commented, “You are so real for posting this”; and “I live for a natural beauty who doesn’t feel like she has to wear makeup 24/7 or constantly post photos with filters.”

Cardi B is also causing a sensation in TikTok thanks to her most recent video in which she shows off her uncombed hair. In addition, she shared the result of a “secret water”, which has apparently made her hair grow a lot.

@iamcardib I beem using secret vegetable water on my hair….can you guess which vegetable is it? …heres a clue,I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago ♬ 3 Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf – Jools TV

“I have been using a secret vegetable water on my hair. Guess what vegetable it is? Cardi B wrote next to the video she posted on that social network. “Here’s a hint, I did a tutorial on this six years ago.” Cardi refers to the homemade mask that she has been using since 2014 and has given her surprising results.