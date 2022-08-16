Capri, Katy Perry a tourist by chance… on the blue island

Katy Perry show in the tavern at Anema e Core, last night, an unexpected performance that sent the visitors to the club in raptures when the pop star got on the table, and took up the microphone taking it away from Gianluigi Lembo, the owner of Anema e Core, and Katy with her extraordinary voice performed singing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” one of the most famous pieces.

To immortalize the scene without being noticed, the Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino who wanted to resume the atmosphere of a typical summer evening in a tavern. Katy Perry has been on the island for several days, this summer being the testimonial of the Dolce & Gabbana brand.

The singer and actress traveled the most iconic corners of the island, from the Piazzetta di Capri to Marina Grande, up to the narrow streets of the historic center, the Capri of 300, which she toured for D&G.

And after the stop for dinner atAurorajust enough time to greet Mia and Franco the owners of the famous restaurant in via Fuorlovado, the second stop was then theheart and soulwhere she was reprized in the role of tourist, the protagonist of the next commercial of the famous D&G brand by Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana, passionate stylists who have always loved the blue island.