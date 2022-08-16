Can I chill wine in the freezer? This could be a bad idea

The wine, oh the wine! This famous and delicious beveragehas established itself as one of the best options we have in terms of drinks and, if we are honest, one of our favorites to enjoy at all times, because you will say what you want and without wanting to sound like gentlemen, the reality is that one arrives at an age where the stomach no longer tolerates anything and well, wine is so kind and sweet that we can’t give it up.

Although a large number of experts have recommended that the wine should be coldit is important to note that not all varieties should be cooled in the same way, so it should be taken into account the next time you put your came. This is mainly because sudden changes in temperature can cause damage to its properties and completely lose its essence.

In the same way, that it cannot be exposed to different temperatures, we cannot take it to the extreme either and from there the theory is born that It should NOT be taken to a place as cold as the freezer.. And it is that, there is the famous belief that inside the freezer could be the easiest and fastest way to cool it, however we could be in a serious mistake.

Why shouldn’t wine be put in the freezer?

Some experts claim that the wines they can have residual sugars or that they are more delicate because it lacks sulfiteswhich could ferment. That on the one hand, on the other, the cold alters the experience of tasting it in the glass. Some people have even compared taking it to the freezer to putting ice in the came and that it melts, increasing the water and transforming the main essence.