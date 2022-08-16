Can I chill wine in the freezer? This could be a bad idea

The wine, oh the wine! This famous and delicious beveragehas established itself as one of the best options we have in terms of drinks and, if we are honest, one of our favorites to enjoy at all times, because you will say what you want and without wanting to sound like gentlemen, the reality is that one arrives at an age where the stomach no longer tolerates anything and well, wine is so kind and sweet that we can’t give it up.

Although a large number of experts have recommended that the wine should be coldit is important to note that not all varieties should be cooled in the same way, so it should be taken into account the next time you put your came. This is mainly because sudden changes in temperature can cause damage to its properties and completely lose its essence.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker