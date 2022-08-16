Camila Cabello showed off her legs with tight shorts at the Bad Bunny concert

Cuban singer Camila Cabello enjoyed the Puerto Rican reggaeton concert to the fullest bad bunny in Miami. The artist enjoyed the most while she danced and sang to the rhythm of the best hits of ‘Bad Rabbit’ who is on tour in the United States and Latin America.

Camila Cabello, who was a member of Fift Harmony, captivated all her followers by showing off her spectacular body in the outfit she chose to go to the Bad Bunny concert.

in a photo gallery The artist showed her outfit on her Instagram account, which consisted of black shorts that highlighted her voluptuous legs and rear as well as a black Holter-type blouse. After taking these photos, Camila went to enjoy the “Bad Rabbit” concert.

In videos that circulated on social networks, Camila Cabello is seen enjoying the concert while singing at the top of her lungs and jumping to the rhythm of one of Bad Bunny’s most famous songs. Without a doubt, the Cuban proved to be a great fan of the Puerto Rican singer, who is sweeping the box office with this tour.

The artist has posted videos dancing to songs like ‘Titi asked me’ and “Después de la Playa” from Benito’s most recent album. Camila has not hidden her admiration for Bad Bunny and she even confessed that she dreams of collaborating with him.

“My dream collaboration is Bad Bunny. I love her album ‘A summer without you’, I think he is a great artist, ”said the Cuban singer in a video interview for Cosmopolitan.

Camila Cabello’s career is currently at its best. After breaking up with Shawn Mendes, the artist focused on her career and released her most recent album called ‘Familia’, a musical work that reconnects her music with her Cuban roots, where she includes many tropical and danceable rhythms.

In addition, she was in charge of musicalizing one of the most important events in sport: The Champions League final. The Cuban delighted everyone present with an opening full of colors and a lot of Latin flavor.