by profession, action heroine

Many of us, seriéfilos millennials, knew her as Carolina in The intership. The rest of the world, began to learn his name (or, rather, that of Joi) from Blade Runner 2049, although it was Martha Cabrera in daggers in the back the one that consecrated her on the red carpets of Hollywood and the very Marilyn Monroe I could confirm her as an absolute star with Blond.

The name of Anne of Arms and that of all its characters resonate more than ever in the hills of Los Angeles. In all this time, his talent and versatility have been amply proven: it doesn’t matter what challenge is given to him, from recycled cyberpunk to family cluedo or biopic with a white skirt and tempting blonde hair.

Among all the genres and proper names that crowd his prolific career, action cinema stands out more and more, a field in which he has entered in recent years, but which he already dominates perfectly. Little has to envy Jason Bourne or the impossible missions of Tom Cruise: The Cuban is an expert in the art of shooting, the side kick and the hook.

“I never thought I would be an action actress, it was not my thing,” assured in a recent interview for Elle: “I have to be careful because it’s not what I want to focus on. It’s not where I feel most comfortable, really, because I feel ridiculous. And it takes a lot of work.” And yet, how good he is at dealing punches.

Paloma in ‘No Time to Die’

Ana de Armas in ‘No time to die’ cinemania

The actress didn’t have much (if any) experience in action movies when 007 knocked on her door. Not surprisingly, some were caught off guard by her casting as the ‘Bond girl’ of arms. However, she lacked time to overshadow the very Daniel Craig, with which he had already met Daggers in the back.

His appearance lasted barely ten minutes, but it was intense and dizzying, almost as fast as any protagonist in the saga swallowing vodka martinis. He has even more merit when one learns that he only had three weeks to prepare before shooting, three weeks in which he learned boxing and was taught to wield and shoot all kinds of weapons, with a few bruises as a reward.

“It’s exhausting, it’s like going to the gym for 10 hours straight,” The actress confessed about her physical preparation for the role in a behind-the-scenes special. This video posted on Twitter shows that De Armas worked hard and sweated every exercise and choreography with the team of specialists.

“For James Bond Day let’s go behind the scenes at no time to die with Ana de Armas and Greg Williams”.

“I’m in the middle of a night shoot and I remember those sleepy, cold and rainy nights of No time to die. I have also found a video of the rehearsals. I had such a great time with Paloma!”

“Look at Ana de Armas training to No time to die.”

Dani Miranda in ‘The Invisible Agent’

Ana de Armas in ‘The invisible agent’ cinemania

If Ana de Armas has been a specialist in anything during her journey through Hollywood, it has been in overshadowing the most famous stars with whom she has rubbed shoulders in her films. In Blade Runner 2049, it prevailed over the claim of the Gosling-Ford duo; in daggers in the back, she was the unlikely protagonist among bombastic surnames such as Craig, Evans, Curtis or Plummer; and even in no time to die he could more than any other spy (and without so many minutes on screen).

It’s his superpower: outshine any colleague and improve whatever product it is. He has done the same in the unseen agent, Netflix’s most expensive blockbuster, with the russo brothers to the front and Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans playing cat and mouse around the world.

This promised to be their story, the story of Gosling and Evans. Also the saga of Gosling in the skin of the taciturn Sierra Six. And the spy thriller the Russos always dreamed of developing. However, none of that equals the charisma of De Armas in the skin of Danny Miranda, CIA agent and ally of the protagonist.

No one like her to drift in a car through the streets of Prague (Vin Diesel would like to have her in his ‘family’ of Fast&Furious), serve as a distraction, fight hand-to-hand against endless thugs, throw grenades or shoot hitmen. At her side, Gosling is the damsel in distress, the second in command of a comic duo in which Ana commands the spotlight. You will like the movie more or you will like it less, but you will not be able to look away from it.

However, there is a lot of work behind the character of Dani, also physical. The actress has collaborated with military training experts, with whom she has perfected the handling of weapons and hand-to-hand combat techniques that she had previously toyed with in No time to die.

“I still run like a chicken. But I want to thank the amazing stunt team who helped me train and get ready for this demanding character. I couldn’t have done it without you guys. Plus, we had a blast.”

‘Ballerina’, the spin-off of ‘John Wick’

The ‘John Wick’ saga will have a female spin-off with ‘Ballerina’

If there is an action saga that has catapulted the genre today, that has been John Wick. The directorial debut of the specialists Chad Stahelski and David Leitch It has everything that can be asked of a good film of this nature: imaginative choreography, its own universe, a sense of humor that is proof against prejudice and a relentless Keanu Reeves annihilating enemies with bullets.

We expect the same from its spin-off, ballerina, who drives Len Wisemann (underworld, Jungle 4.0), especially considering that it will bring us De Armas playing a hit woman in search of revenge after losing her family. Shay Hatten (John Wick Chapter 3- Parabellum, Army of the Dead) signs the script and Chad Stahelski is listed as producer.





Although at the moment no further details about the long-awaited project have emerged, Ana de Armas has referred to it in a recent interview for Elle. In it, he has stated that, when he joined the bet, he focused on finding a screenwriter who could find the right tone for the plot.

After interviewing “about five or six writers”, they finally hired the Oscar-winning emerald fennell (A promising young woman), election of which the Cuban assures to feel “very proud”.

Fennell has thus joined Shay Hatten to finalize the script that will expand the universe of John Wick and it will confirm, we are sure, Ana de Armas as the most requested action heroine in Hollywood. Not Bond, not Bourne, not Hunt, not even Wick. And that was not his thing…

