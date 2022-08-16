BTS’s J-Hope and RM enjoy Billie Eilish’s concert, networks go crazy

As the members of the group of k pop most famous on the planet, BTS, They are in full break, so lately they have been seen enjoying their personal moments and even advancing in their projects as soloists, and as part of these moments, recently they were seen enjoying MR Y J Hope of the concert of billie eilish.

The young singer appeared last night at seoulthe heart of South Korea, where the members of the giant that is BTS originate from, that is why these two friends and colleagues took the time to enjoy the concert that Billie would give in their city, those present who were able to record them were as excited as they were to see the American singer .

There were hundreds of videos that ran through social networks, and ARMY made sure that it reached the last part of the planet, because for the vast majority it would be a dream for this South Korean group to collaborate with the young Eilish.

Nam and Hobi attended the Billie Eilish concert!pic.twitter.com/4NKR7XQoI4 — Bian 🌟 | info (@bngtn_week) August 15, 2022

Although most of the videos that are trending on Twitter are by fans, it was RM and J-Hope themselves who, through their Instagram stories, shared with their millions of followers the moment they enjoyed singing, jumping and dancing to the rhythm. of Billie’s songs, such as ‘Bad Guy’ or ‘Lovely’.

HOSEOK AND NAMJOON SHARE VIDEOS OF THE BILLIE EILISH CONCERT IN SEOUL😭+ pic.twitter.com/af3SByTBqU — carla⁷ MAPLER (@caarlamoontoya) August 16, 2022

But as if that were not enough, these scenes that they gave to their fans and raising the expectations of someday having a collaboration with Billie Eilish, they took a couple of photos that they uploaded to their social networks together with the young singer, which shocked even more the ARMY community and the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, in most of the videos they were recorded from different points of view but they all had something in common and that is that they took the emotional moment in which they both enjoyed Billie’s incredible music.

«Imagine being able to attend the concert of Billie Eilish, a singer that you also admire and that suddenly when you look down you see Kim Namjoon and Jung Hoseok, a dream for me, a reality for the ARMYs who attended, “commented one of the many users.

«Hoseok and Namjoon having fun at the concert Billie I love Eilish,” said another.

“Some people who were there said that they were very quiet at first but that when the concert started they were very animated as they jumped and sang,” decreed a third.

While a fourth commenter wrote “Namjoon and Hobi are giving it their all at the concert Billie,” finally someone else replied, “How excited Namjoon and Hoseok are at the concert Billie Eilish. I would be the same”.

Here are some of the many and most popular videos of this special moment that some of the attendees captured.

Look at Hoseok and Namjoon having the time of their life at the Billie’s concert😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bEs6ewKeev — j-hope daily™ (@thehobiprint) August 15, 2022

Today in Korea, it was Billie Eilish’s concert 💚 several fans saw Namjoon and Hobi who attended her concert 😍 Here photos and videos of Nam and Hobi at the concert 💚 pic.twitter.com/nPo148EmQq — Nicolle ◡̈ 💌 (@nicolle971_) August 15, 2022

LIKE NAM AND HOBI WENT TO BILLIE’S CONCERT AAAAAA pic.twitter.com/U5oeBLZlSX — KRONOS ☻ (slow) (@cuttevante) August 16, 2022

