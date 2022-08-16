Bryce Dallas Howard Claims He Was Paid ‘A Whole Lot Less’ Than Chris Pratt For ‘Jurassic World’ – CINEMABLEND

The actress thanked her co-star for trying to have more equity in earnings.

“If the work is identical, the remuneration must also be”said in 2016 Charlize Theron during an interview with she. Like her, many more actresses have spoken out throughout her career about pay inequalities with her co-stars. From Cate Blanchett’s acclaimed speech at the Cannes Film Festival to Meryl Streep’s 535 letters addressed to different US congressmen. Unfortunately, the years go by and a new actress raises her voice against wage inequality. The last case: the star of Jurassic WorldBryce Dallas Howard.

The actress and Chris Pratt are co-stars of the trilogy of Jurassic World. In 2018, Variety reported that Howard received 2 million dollars less than the well-known actor for the second film, the fallen kingdom, earning $8 million while Pratt walked away with $10 million. Now, during an interview with Insider, Howard has confessed that He was paid “much less” than his partner.

“The reports were very interesting because they paid me a lot less than they said, a lot less,” says Howard. “When I started trading for Jurassic Worldit was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a huge disadvantage. And unfortunately, you have to sign on for three movies and then your deals are locked in.”

The actress added that his co-star was aware of the pay gap. In fact, it was Pratt who pushed for Howard to be paid equal pay on other franchise opportunities not yet bound by contract, such as spin-off video games and theme park rides.

“Whenever there has been an opportunity to change things that had not already been negotiated, like a game or an attraction, he has literally told me: ‘You don’t have to do anything. I’m going to do all the negotiating. They’re going to pay us the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.“, highlights the actress. Something for which the actress is very grateful.

I love him so much for doing that. Really, because I’ve been paid more for that kind of stuff than for the movie.

As we have said before, in recent years, the issue of salary differences between men and women in Hollywood has become a public issue. Y the same thing happens in tv series. For example, in 2019, Ellen Pompeo declared to Variety who was about to leave Grey’s Anatomy after learning that her co-star Patrick Dempsey was paid almost twice as much as her when the series started.

The pay gap between actors and actresses is not a new struggle. In the 90’s the distribution of friends business collectively their salaries to avoid inequalities, since as the series progressed some actors began to charge more for the popularity of their characters’ relationship. And it is that, over the years, wage inequality in the world of cinema is beginning to be something more anecdotal than routine.