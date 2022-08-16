Bryce Dallas Howard Claims He Made ‘Much Less’ Money Than Chris Pratt For ‘Jurassic World’

The salary difference between male and female actors It has been making headlines in the international media for years, being one of the great current scourges of the Hollywood industry. A struggle to which were added complaints about franchises like Jurassic World, that pointed out that the leading actress would have received much less than her male partner and that has now been confirmed by the actress herself Bryce Dallas Howard, who even points out that the figure would have been lower than published.

In 2018, Variety already pointed out that Bryce Dallas Howard had received 8 million dollars for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomor, while Chris Pratt had pocketed 10 million. A monetary difference that was postponed in the third installment, dominionreleased this year.

“I was paid much less than the reports said. Much less”the actress pointed out in a recent interview for Insider. When I started in 2014 to negotiate for Jurassic World, it was a different world and I was at a great disadvantage. Unfortunately, I had to sign on for three films and that’s how the deals were made.”

Pratt’s help in negotiations

“Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there has been an opportunity to get involved in things that had not already been negotiated, such as a game or an attraction, he literally told me: ‘You don’t have to do anything. I’m going to handle all the negotiation and we’re going to charge the same. You don’t have to think about this, Bryce,” praises Dallas Howard of Pratt’s camaraderie.

“I love him so much for doing that. I’ve actually been paid more for that kind of stuff than for the movie“, denounces the actress about this franchise. A few words that make clear the interpreter’s disagreement with Universal, the company behind the creation of these three films.

