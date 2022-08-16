Britney sings a new version of ‘Baby one more time’ and says goodbye to music?

“This is me yesterday washing clothes and separating them. It’s been a long time since I shared my voice, maybe too long, and here I am playing at home with a different version of ‘Baby’”, he wrote Britney Spearswho is currently 40 years old, put together a couple of videos in which she is seen in a dimly lit room and is heard singing the producer’s original theme Max Martin with variations in the tones and in the letter.

With the messy and sometimes meaningless style that characterizes his messages written in InstagramBritney explained that during the same period that her guardianship lasted, she sought to make a new version of the song and that, in the end, someone else benefited from this and other titles, at the expense of the work that she originally did, to make her a “ homage” that she detested.

Britney and Jamie-Lynn Spears in better times

(Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)



“Well, I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years. A different version of “Baby” but for the producers to really work for me and put it together. A start. But the crew said ‘No’ and they put four girls on me, my sister included, doing a five minute version of four remixed songs without even having to make an effort or dance, just recorded beautifully and with a sound that was new. . They ruined it for me, they embarrassed me and made me feel like I am absolutely nothing, ”she detailed.