BofA recommends taking advantage of Banxico’s record rate with paying positions – El Financiero

Bank of America recommended this Monday to customers that have paying positions in Latin Americaas the region’s central banks are likely to keep borrowing costs higher for longer than the market expects.

“While we think the front of the curve is more or less in line with our views on the path of monetary policy, we still think the market is pricing in too many cuts too quickly. Therefore, our opinion is that the risk-reward relationship of the fading of expansionary market swings is attractive,” analysts Claudio Irigoyen and Cristian González Rojas wrote in a note.

Any drop in rates driven by noise around the Fed and US inflation may provide attractive entry points for paying positions, particularly in the area of one year rates starting in a year.

In Mexico, BofA recommends paying rates TIIE 1y1y compared to swaps of the US, since strategists believe that It is unlikely that the Bank of Mexico adjust the spread of 600 basis points against the Fed in the short term.

How are interest rates in Latam?

In Chilestrategists say there is room for 1y1y paying positions on the House curve, as aggressive cuts priced in by the market may not materialize as inflation continues to rise.

In colombiastrategists argue that flatteners of 5-year yields relative to 2-year yields look attractive as the curve is anticipating the cutsbut expect the rate to remain relatively high for too long.

Brazil is the outlier, where inflation has shown signs of slowing down and receiving rates are attractive; Strategists recommend January 2025 and January 2027 DI rate receiver positions.

As for currencies, Bank of America expects the Mexican peso and the Brazilian real continue to outperform in the region, while the Chilean and Colombian pesos would lag behind. The bank also remains cautious on the Peruvian sol as political noise mounts