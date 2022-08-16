Billie Eilish announces her first perfume ‘Eilish’

The arrival of its scent is expected this fall.

After announcing their participation in the festival Glastonbury 2022, singer billie eilish returns to the spotlight and not with new music, but with the launch of his own fragrance titled Eilishan undertaking that she feels excited about.

Through her official Instagram account, the interpreter of “BadGuy” shared an image of herself posing with her new product and that it is a feminine silhouette with a golden hue. In the caption, the artist explained that her perfume is the most important project of hers in her life, since she always wanted to make one.

Fragrance has always been such an important part of my life and existence for as long as I can remember, and it was a dream to create this fragrance and bring my ideas to life; It has been one of the most exciting things I have ever done. Can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!” the singer detailed about her release.

As part of the announcement, Billie Elish created a new account titled Billie Eilish Fragrances. For now, the day that her perfume will be available is unknown, only its arrival this fall, but you can register at billieeilishfragrances.com to know all the details.