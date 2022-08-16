Best 6 software to record Minecraft without lag in 2022

Since its launch in 2009, Minecraft has been one of the biggest hits in memory in the video game industry. Currently, it is estimated that there are more than 35,000 content creators who share their files and games in more than 150 countries. Offering millions of hours of fun to all its followers.

Youtubers of the stature of Dan TDM, Preston Playz and Un speakable Gaming have made Minecraft one of their main hallmarks. Helping from the large amount of software that exists to record screen to be able to broadcast your games and help the rest of the community to continue improving their skills. In this article we bring together some of the best of these programs to be able to carry out this type of recording.









Reviews of the best programs

Filmora

wonder share Filmora is, for many, the best video editor for YouTube that exists on the web. Thanks to the large number of features it offers us, it allows us to transform our video into a true work of art. To do this, it helps us carry out all our work with a large number of editing tools with which we can ensure coverage of all our needs at all times.

Wondershare FIlmora It allows us to rotate, combine, cut, separate, crop and flip videos in a very modern, simple and, what is even more important, modern interface. With more than 800 effects, it becomes one of the best software when we have to work with text, titles, music library, layers, transitions and elements, among many other elements.

Once we have carried out our work, we can upload the videos directly through the social networksin all kinds of formats and for all devices.

OBS-Studio

OBS-Studio is a software for record screen remotely It is a free tool, without any limitations, that can be used to record all kinds of screens with great efficiency.

OBS-Studio allows you to record directly from the application, as well as capture the screen area in black and white. It can also be used to record a live image from the monitor or webcam if available.

OBS-Studio It has an easy-to-use interface and is very intuitive when interacting with it. Therefore, it becomes one of the most interesting options to turn to when we are exploring the universe of programs that allow us to record our computer screen on video.

Bandicam

Bandicam It is considered one of the best screen recording software available on the net. This software allows us to capture images in high definition throughout the recording process. In addition, it offers a wide variety of features to customize the recording.

The software is available in various formats, including the most popular format of Youtube. In addition, it is divided into different functionalities to facilitate use. You will be able to use Bandicam to record all your games and, afterwards, be able to transmit them with great quality.

hypercam

hypercam is an amazing tool to record screen. It has many advanced features and is very easy to use, making its learning curve especially easy to navigate. In this case, we find an application that allows us to be used to record the entire screen of a computer or a television.

The Interface It has been particularly well designed. To do this, it is presented with a very attractive appearance that allows us to focus our attention on what is really important. Therefore, it helps us to print an extra professionalism in our work.

vidmore

vidmore is an all-in-one recording software that is compatible with Windows and Mac. It allows us to capture in a very simple way any area of ​​activity on our screen to carry out its recording in a very effective way. Also, thanks to its powerful online 1080 pixel video converter, we can change the size of our videos to different resolutions in a very simple way.

Loilo Game Recorder

Loilo Game Recorder It has many similarities with all the options that we have previously mentioned. With this application, we can create videos that can work as tutorials and also help create a large number of effects that improve our presentation and make it even more attractive.

Tips to play and record Minecraft without lag

Turn off all notifications on your computer.

Plan a strategy throughout the recording that will help you reduce any unforeseen events that may prevent the quality of the recording from being correct.

Ensure audio quality with an external microphone.

Before starting to record, carry out all the tests that are necessary to take into account the quality.

Close all applications and other tabs in your browser.

Carries out the recording in standard dimensions.

In your first videos, make short videos that allow you to familiarize yourself with the recording platform.

As we have been able to verify, there are many programs that exist to be able to carry out our recordings enjoying the highest quality. Do not miss the opportunity to try some of them, such as Wondershare Filmora, to express your full potential.