Ben Affleck’s daughter is rude to Jennifer Lopez

Tomorrow they will celebrate 1 month of marriage, but the controversies have not escaped from the relationship in this short time of marriage and this time the new news is that the daughter of Ben Affleck he made a rudeness to Jennifer Lopez.

Already the honeymoon in Paris had left nice material for portals and social networks, such as the moment where the actor fell asleep in the middle of a walk along the Seine River or the suspicions of what their intimate life is like from that prenuptial agreement that states that they must have sex frequently in order to keep the flame of love intact.

Now, as much as there are happy moments and certain issues already agreed upon, the reality is that no one escapes from problems and both are far from being the exception.

What was the rudeness that Ben Affleck’s son did to Jennifer Lopez?

Violet Anne Affleck Garner, daughter that the actor had during his relationship with the actress Jennifer Garnerwas seen walking through the streets of New York with her stepmother and while they were captured by paparazzi, she was seen to be uncomfortable at the moment because the siege of the photographers was intense. Clearly this is understandable if we consider that although the girl has grown accustomed to the presence of the press in her life due to the fame of her parents, now things have taken a new level.

That is to say, there is a new reality to which to adapt and it is necessary to see how it develops in it, but the situation can be complicated and at some point and it is more than considerable that this happens.

It is worth remembering that the famous Bennifer are estranged for a while because Affleck returned to Los Angeles while JLo He will take a few days to focus on the workplace, particularly in regard to acting since he was recording a movie for which there are no details regarding when it will be released as well as in what medium we can see it.