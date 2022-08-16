Ben Affleck’s alleged secret reason for taking time apart from Jennifer Lopez

Dafter their honeymoon in Paris between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopezmemes arose that bothered the actor about constant tiredness.

Their exhausted face was the center of attention of paparazzi and users of social networks. But the online chatter started to veer towards a very serious topic that is being picked up by serious gossip publications like Glamor or Chic Magazine.

Twitter users quickly began pointing out Affleck’s apparent past and the mysterious reason why he is taking time apart from Lopez.

Alcohol problems?

Initial reports indicate their busy schedules are the reason, but this theory has been around for weeks and it’s starting to make a lot of sense.

Lopez most likely asked Affleck to seek professional help with his alcohol abuse.

Affleck already blamed Jennifer Garner for his addiction

In one of his most controversial statements to date, Ben Affleck blamed his ex-wife Jennifer Garner directly for his Alcohol abuse.

During an interview with Howard Stern, this is what Affleck had to say: “I’ll probably keep drinking. It’s part of why I started drinking... because i was trapped. I was like ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.

“The truth is that we took our time, we made the decision … We distanced ourselves. We had a marriage that did not work, this happens, with someone I love and respect, but who should not be married any longer. Ultimately, we try. We tried, we tried because we had children. We both feel we don’t want this to be the model our children see of marriage.”

But Ben Affleck’s problems with alcohol they predate his relationship with Jennifer Garner. In fact, even dating from before dating Jennifer Lopez, since he was admitted to an institution in 2001. He was admitted two more times during his marriage to Jennifer Garner. Once in 2017 and again in 2018.

Whether this theory is true or not, the proof and the signs are all there. Neither Lopez nor Affleck have commented on the matter.we will be waiting for the other program to drop.