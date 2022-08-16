Ben Affleck turns 50 and prepares to celebrate with his wife Jennifer Lopez

J Lo and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas 0:37

(CNN) — Ben Affleck has had a great year and with many reasons to celebrate his 50th birthday this Monday.

The actor and director was photographed with his wife Jennifer Lopez in New York this Sunday.

The newlyweds have traveled the world together this summer. In July, they celebrated Lopez’s birthday in Paris, days after they said the big “yes” during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

Lopez provided details of her wedding in a newsletter, which she signed as Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

“Last night we traveled to Las Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez wrote. “We could barely make it to the little white wedding chapel at midnight. Graciously they stayed open a few minutes later, allowing us to take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show up, that had an extra cost and he was in bed)”.

She continued: “We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we will wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “In the end it was the best wedding we could have imagined.”