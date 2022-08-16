Ben Affleck celebrates 50 years of ups and downs

Wedding with Jennifer Lopez

We must start with something positive and what more positive than a wedding with Jennifer Lopez, 20 years after having walked for the first time! The lovebirds were married on July 17, after three months of being engaged for the second time.

Through a statement, the singer recounted in detail how it was to get to the altar with the actor and assured that love also means “patience”. And it is that after living a highly mediatic romance two decades ago, and maintaining a friendship during all this time, both met again and rekindled the flame in mid-2021, a few weeks after she ended up with Alex Rodriguez.

Oscar winner

After having participated in several movies and series with small roles, in 1998, Affleck finally fell in love with Hollywood with his best friend, Matt Damon. Both were recognized worldwide for the screenplay for the film Indomitable Mind, which earned them an Oscar.

Fifteen years later, the actor returned to the Oscar podium to collect the award for Best Picture (in his role as producer), for the success of Argo, which he also directed and starred in. The statuette was shared on this occasion with other friends, Grant Heslov and George Clooney.

alcoholic relapse

Just over a year after completing a 40-day stint in rehab to treat his alcohol addiction, Affleck celebrated his achievement on Instagram. The twist to the story occurred just 24 hours later, when the filmmaker was also caught on video by a paparazzi, looking completely intoxicated.

In the video posted by TMZ, Affleck is seen staggering after leaving a Halloween party at the Kimpton La Peer hotel in Los Angeles. The reality was clear: the actor had relapsed into alcohol, an addiction that would affect him until a few years ago.

Recognition as director

After suffering several setbacks at the box office with flops like Daredevil, Gigli, Ghosts and Jersey Girl, Affleck decided to give his career a twist by relaunching himself as a director. His first three films, Gone Baby Gone, The Town and Argo, were extremely well received by critics and fans alike.

He also strengthened his facet as a producer, opening his own company in 2012 with Matt Damon, Pearl Street Films; Jennifer Todd, a friend of both, is the president of the small study. Some of the films they have produced are Live by Night, Manchester by the Sea, The Last Duel and Jason Bourne, among others.

Wedding with Jennifer Garner

After the two met on the set of Pearl Harbor, Affleck and Jennifer Garner began dating, becoming one of Hollywood’s most beloved and enduring couples for much of the 2000s. They married in the Turks and Caicos Islands and They share three children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel.

And although the fairy tale ended in the middle of the last decade when it became known that Affleck had been unfaithful to Garner with the nanny, both managed to overcome this bump. Yes, they were divorced, but to this day they have a close friendship and both applaud each other’s effort to be excellent parents.

After this bitter drink, the actor achieved another important achievement: to be permanently sober, something that he maintains to date.

turns into batman

In 2015 he was hired for the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, which completely divided almost everyone. On the one hand, fans of DC comics applauded the actor’s choice, because for them he perfectly projected the character’s own loneliness and traumas, with a very measured charisma and an acid sense of humor.

However, for a large part of the audience, Affleck was too much of a media name, without an imposing physique (they called his Batman “fat”) and he seemed uncomfortable under his suit and cape. But with the passage of time and the movies, little by little, his version of the Dark Knight began to be appreciated, to the point of placing him above other Batmans such as Val Kilmer, George Clooney and even Christian Bale.

cheater in game

In 2014, he was banned from playing blackjack at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas after security discovered that he had been counting cards! And to surprise everyone even more, Affleck did not deny the fact, on the contrary, he was very proud of his mathematical abilities.

“That’s true. It took me a while to learn the game and become a decent blackjack player. And once I did, the casinos stopped me from playing blackjack. But if being good at gambling is against the rules of a casino, that should tell you something about that casino,” she noted in an interview.



