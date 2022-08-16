Ben Affleck birthday: his 3 best movies!

Ben Affleck is a man of the cinema and his career in Hollywood proves it with great roles that remain in everyone’s memory. Safety pin!

Ben Affleck turns 49 and in spoilers We want to celebrate the trajectory of this actor who is a true Hollywood man who has been working in the film industry since the 90s where he has already served as an actor, producer, screenwriter and even director. One of the most important figures that he had ups and downs but recovered both professionally and personally with the detail of the marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

The actor who gives life to Batman in the DC Extended Universe he had to fight against his inner demons and the disease of alcoholism but the dark days seem to be behind him and now Ben Affleck He is about to enjoy one of the best moments of his life with great projects ahead of him and important learning thanks to the great professional career he has built over time.

+The best Ben Affleck movies

.3. argus

On November 4, 1979, a group of Iranians took the United States Embassy in Tehran with 52 hostages, but 6 of these people managed to escape from their captors to gain asylum in the house of the Canadian ambassador. The film tells of the CIA’s ingenious plan to recover these people by simulating the production of a Hollywood science fiction movie that will require extravagant locations and allow the agents to act. Directed by Ben Affleck.

.two. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Batman is motivated again by the sacrifice of Superman who gave his life to save the world and in this way Bruce Wayne looks for a group of metahumans to help him form an alliance against a threat that comes from a distant planet personified by the villain Steppenwolf. who responds to the orders of the fearsome Darkseid. The Justice League springs into action to save humanity from these terrible villains.

.1. The Town

A bank robbery serves as the starting point for a love story full of secrets as well as consolidating the gang that carried out the robbery by planning another hit despite the fact that they are pursued by an FBI officer who does not know what it means to surrender and will Do everything in your power to stop these members of the Boston community who make a living illegally. Written and directed by Ben Affleck.

