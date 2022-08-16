Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: everything is ready for the second marriage

After the wedding last July, celebrated in secret in Las Vegas and told only after the fact, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they are ready for the encore. This time, however, it will be a completely different ceremony, which has been rumored for a few weeks already. In the last few hours a confirmation has finally arrived, there is the date. THE Bennifer they will say “yes” again next weekend, and the festivities will last for three days.

THE Bennifer are ready for their second wedding © Getty Images. Pierre Suu

Nothing particularly gorgeous, though, at least according to Page Six, who broke the news exclusively: the couple wants to celebrate in an intimate way, with relatives and friends. The party will start on Friday 19th August, with a dinner while on Saturday there will be the actual ceremony.

The bride, who in Las Vegas had worn two dresses, a very simple one that has been in her wardrobe for some time, a souvenir from an old movie, and a more important one by Zuhair Murad, should dress Ralph Lauren. To organize the ceremony in detail, Colin Cowie, the wedding planner of the stars, who takes from 25,000 to 25 million dollars a party: small change for a celeb like JLo, who has waited so long to become Mrs. Affleck and who will now certainly spare no expense.

Theater of the festivities will be the Affleck estate in Riceboro, Georgia, where many famous guests are expected, from Casey Affleck, Ben’s brother, to Jimmy Kimmel, as far as Matt Damon, great friend of the couple. All of them, together with their respective families, will also be present on Sunday, when a barbecue and a picnic.

The couple in Paris, a few days after the ceremony © Getty Images. Pierre Suu

Again, in all likelihood, we will have to wait a bit for the details, as it was for the first wedding of the Bennifer. “We made it. Love is beautiful, love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience “, had written the singer and actress in her newsletter confirming the happened “yes I do” a few hours after the exchange of votes. Then it was Stories of Instagram, with more details on clothes, makeup and hairstyle.

It is well known that stars like to be kept waiting, and more and more often to get married in secret. It is curiosity, after all, to feed that allure of a dream that surrounds them, certainly not being able to know everything about their lives.

