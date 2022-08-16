Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are (re) married in Georgia. She will dress Ralph Lauren

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting married again: from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 August they will (re) celebrate their love in the family

Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday brought with it a confirmation that everyone has been waiting for: yes, the Bennifers are getting married again. And, as reported exclusively by Page Sixthey will do so as early as next weekend, at Ben Affleck’s “Savannah” estate in Riceboro, Georgia. It will be a truly special celebration, more intimate than sumptuous, with the couple who will be surrounded by their closest loved ones, including friends and relatives.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in their (first) wedding in Las Vegas NIPI / ipa-agency.net

From dinner to picnic, here is the program

The sumptuous three-day party – organized in every detail by Colin Cowe, the wedding planner of the stars – will begin Friday 19 Augustwith a very elegant “rehearsal” dinner with friends: Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo and, obviously Casey Affleck, Ben’s brother, are expected, among others.

The actual ceremony will take place instead Saturday 20 August and it will be the most romantic moment of the weekend. A little more than a month after the wedding in Las Vegas, the Bennifers will look at each other again and will say “yes, I do” surrounded by the love of those who have seen them grow up and is always by their side. The celebrations will finally end Sunday 21 Augustwith a more casual barbecue and picnic.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez wears a recycled wedding dress from a movie to marry Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez will dress Ralph Lauren

As reported by the source of the exclusive, all the spotlights will be – also by the will of Ben Affleck himself who wants to celebrate it with all his heart – focused on the bride Jennifer Lopez who will take the scene wearing a designer high fashion dress Ralph Lauren made in Italy (with Vogue she should document her fashion path for the weekend). JLo, who instead wore two dresses in Las Vegas, should also confirm this second marriage in the next few hours through his newsletter On the Jlowho had already announced the “coordinates” of the first marriage a month ago.