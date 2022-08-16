Ben Affleck and his ‘rebirth’ on his 50th birthday

Ben Affleck has reached five decades of life. The actor and Hollywood star turned 50 on August 15, in one of his best moments on a personal and professional level. To celebrate half a century of his life, he was accompanied by his wife Jennifer Lopez and the children of the actors in a private plane bound for New York.

Despite reports of a split between Ben Affleck and JLo The truth is that this distancing was for the good of the couple, to better manage the schedules they had for professional reasons and to further strengthen their relationship.

Ben Affleck’s love story

The actor’s first partner was Cheyenne Rothmana relationship that lasted from 1990 to 1997. A good time for the artist, as he won the Oscar for best screenwriter in the famous ‘Good Will Hunting‘, where he also appeared in the cast. Shortly after I met Gwyneth Paltrow, although after their breakup Affleck intended to focus on his professional work until he met Jennifer Lopez.

The history of both is already known and fate brought them together again this year, where they made their wedding official for the second time and now they want to maintain the relationship in the healthiest way possible.

The hard problem of Ben Affleck

The actor was born on August 15, 1972 in Californiathe son of a primary school teacher and an aspiring screenwriter who passed “most of the time unemployed and drunk“, Affleck confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I drank all day, every day“, added the actor, for whom it was a relief when he separated from his mother. In 2017, in the prime of work Ben Affleck, addictions were part of the actor’s life.

In 2017 he was taken to a rehabilitation center: “I wish it hadn’t happened and that my children hadn’t seen it“, he declared. However, the actor is gradually leaving that life behind, who lives with his three children from his old relationships and the two children of his wife JLo. a renaissance for Ben Affleck at 50 years old.