Belinda's birthday and she 'copies' Kim Kardashian's favorite look | Lifestyle

Ana CarolineAugust 15, 2022 – 19:18

The Mexican interpreter celebrated this Monday after turning 33 years old.

Belinda’s fandom, also called “Belifans”, are celebrating because the Mexican singer and actress turned 33 this Monday, August 15. The interpreter celebrated in a big way with a private jet trip where she was received not only with mariachi but also with cake and favorite Disney characters like Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

Belinda became an ambassador for the new brand of the aircraft company that flew Belinda to a destination still unknown to the followers of the interpreter. Already on the plane, she was filmed while she was enjoying herself with friends, and she even recorded herself performing some songs by her great friend, the Hollywood actor, Jared Leto.

