Belinda’s birthday and she ‘copies’ Kim Kardashian’s favorite look | Lifestyle

The Mexican interpreter celebrated this Monday after turning 33 years old.

Belinda’s fandom, also called “Belifans”, are celebrating because the Mexican singer and actress turned 33 this Monday, August 15. The interpreter celebrated in a big way with a private jet trip where she was received not only with mariachi but also with cake and favorite Disney characters like Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

Belinda became an ambassador for the new brand of the aircraft company that flew Belinda to a destination still unknown to the followers of the interpreter. Already on the plane, she was filmed while she was enjoying herself with friends, and she even recorded herself performing some songs by her great friend, the Hollywood actor, Jared Leto.

What most caught the attention of Belinda and her birthday look, which was quite casual, direct to take a plane, but not for that without a touch of glamor that characterizes her. The Mexican was seen wearing Kim Kardashian’s favorite sunglasses.

These are silver-colored sports-style glasses that Belinda wore during her flight to her secret birthday destination. These types of sunglasses are one of the favorite pieces of Kim Kardashian’s newly futuristic wardrobe, they are part of the latest Balenciaga collection and have a value of more than 9 thousand Mexican pesos.

Belinda continued to share stories on her Instagram account where she thanked all the affectionate comments written by her Belifans, dedicating a few words of love to all her followers: “Thank you for all the little messages you have sent me, I have been reading them, I have cried from happiness, of gratitude, I am, literally, flying”.

According to several sites on the Internet, Belinda would be turning 33, however, two years ago the mystery about the singer’s age was sown because, during her relationship with Christian Nodal, a Mexican entertainment magazine presented the singer’s passport and assured that he is younger than is believed, so perhaps he would be turning 31 in reality.