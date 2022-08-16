because he hates his neighbor Katy Perry

The former actress and her husband, Prince Harry, live in the same neighborhood as pop star and partner Orlando Bloom

Meghan Markle would not bear Katy Perry. Or so the Daily Star recently blasted. The two are neighbors in Los Angeles with their respective partners – the former actress with the Prince Harry, the pop star with Orlando Bloom – but they wouldn’t have a good relationship. Apparently the Duchess of Sussex would have tied to her finger an old comment released by the singer a few years ago.

“Orlando is very understanding with Harry and Meghan and if he sees something suspicious in their house he warns them immediately”a source told the magazine. The two couples live in the same exclusive neighborhood, in Montecito. Although the star of the Lord of the Rings and Diana’s son have a cordial and respectful relationship, they cannot be considered friends.

“They are good acquaintances, but we will hardly see them at dinner with their respective spouses”, the insider added. But why Meghan Markle he wouldn’t even speak to Katy Perry? It all dates back to 2018, the year in which the protagonist of the TV series Suits said yes to Harry in the United Kingdom, worldwide.

A few days after the wedding, Katy Perry was asked for a opinion on the bride’s dress during the American Idol red carpet. “I would have done some more tests”the artist told Entertainment Tonight, who had therefore not fully appreciated Meghan’s outfit.

Katy even admitted to having preferred the dress worn by Kate Middleton at the wedding with Prince William celebrated seven years earlier, in 2011. Statements that are not really liked by Markle, who since then has harbored a deep grudge and contempt towards Orlando Bloom’s partner.

The two would not speak to each other and they would be completely ignored. Meghan Markle would not have particular esteem and affection towards Katy Perry, one of the most famous singers of American pop music in recent years.

The Princess of Montecito

The hatred towards Katy Perry would not be an isolated case. According to the gossip of the last few months after the arrival of Harry and Meghan in California – following the farewell to the English royal family – the Markle would be nicknamed by the new neighbors “The princess of Montecito” for his arrogant and presumptuous ways.

Ways that, according to some, could lead in the long run to end of marriage with Prince Harry, who until now has supported and endured in all respects his better half.