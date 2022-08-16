Autumn in Casablanca (and in Beverly Hills with Nicolas Cage…).

The campaign that presents the Casablanca fall and winter collection was developed in Beverly Hills. The reason? The inspiration from which this collection is born revolves around the glamor of Hollywood. What better place to portray it than Beverly Hills? And who better than a Hollywood actor like Nicolas Cage to star in the campaign? To complete his inspiration, Charaf Tajer has not limited himself to Hollywood and his classic charm but has also been inspired by the paintings of the American artist Eric Fisch.

The new Casablanca collection, designed by Charaf Tajer, represents a world of color in which black and white shine, but also green, red and blue to illuminate the different garments, garments that with the light of Beverly Hills and its blue sky dazzle even more.

The man in the campaign is a classic, almost as classic as Hollywood glamour, Nicolas Cage, who poses in front of the lens of famed fashion photographer Hugo Comte and in the company of models Anok Yai and Alton Mason.

Design: Charaf Tajer for White House

Campaign and collection: Autumn and Winter 2022/23

Photography: Hugo Comte

Styling: Helen Weaver

Art direction: Oliver Leone

Models: Anok Yai, Alton Mason and Nicolas Cage