Arón Piper and the father’s shirt that the most modern men of 2022 love the most

If season after season you feel like dressing according to the favorite trends of those who know the most about fashion, get on the instagram of Aron Piperobserve, take note, reply and start again. Also in his public appearances, whether on the red carpet of the premiere of a new television project, in a concert starring himself or, simply, on the asphalt. Wherever it is, the standard to follow is crystal clear and has no loss: look at Piper.

After all, since he was catapulted to the pinnacle of fame in national lands after playing Ánder in Elite (although his first leading role was in 15 years and one daya 2013 film with which he received a Goya nomination for its original theme, a rap under the same name), the Spanish-German performer and artist has shown that his title as a generational reference escapes the confines of the screens to also flood the spectrum of fashion. Like Manu Ríos, Jorge López and more recently André Lamoglia, their peers, Piper has received the approval of well-known firms like Lacoste, Jacquemus and Diesel, proof of its assertion as an example of style for teenagers… and for not so teenagers.

In fact, Arón Piper boasts of extraordinary power that only the referents of their generation have when it comes to dressing up: turning garments of vintage context – that is, reminiscent of the wardrobes of our parents or even grandparents – into clothing inherently cool. That yes, modifying certain aspects of it to recode it as, above all, the cut or the way of combining it with the rest of our wardrobe. As soon as you see Piper’s Instagram post below, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about.