Are the Fortnite servers down? It seems that the Dragon Ball crossover arrives with problems

There is a limit for everything in this life, for example, the money that I have had to spend buying the incredible skins of Fortnite in relation to his crossover with Dragon Ball. But what also has a well-marked limit, it seems, are the battle royale servers. Why do I say this exactly? Let me explain it to you, because the collaboration between both franchises is going through some problems.

The crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball I would be bringing a lot of people than expected at once to the battle royale

I would be bringing a lot of people than expected at once to the battle royale The game servers, according to Epic Games itself commented , they are having problems because of it ❌

, ❌ Also the store’s gift-to-a-friend feature is having bugs ❌

❌ It is not yet known when these issues will be fixed.but I will be attentive to update this article with the news ❓

We are aware of an issue where some players may experience crashes when starting the session or the game. We will work on an update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/hPcyfSrfKM — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) August 16, 2022

I understand that this is a real annoyance for those of you who want to enter Fortnite and discover all you can offer one of the most anticipated crossovers in its history. The good thing is that Epic will already have this in mind and probably Please be working as fast as you can to fix these issues.

Be that as it may, I can only finish off this information by reminding you that I will be extremely attentive to any next step you take. Fortnite with the aim of bringing you any news that arises about his proposal… or about when the servers will be active again so we can bust Kamehamehas on the battle royale island.