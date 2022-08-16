Apple TV+ to premiere Sidney Poitier documentary with exclusive interviews

This content was published on August 16, 2022 – 18:20

Los Angeles (USA), Aug 16 (EFE).- The Apple TV+ platform will world premiere a documentary about actor and director Sidney Poitier on September 23 with exclusive interviews with other big-screen celebrities such as Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand or Spike Lee.

Entitled “Sidney Poitier”, this production will deal with the trajectory and significance of the legacy left by the American interpreter of Bahamian origin, they reported this Tuesday from the technology giant’s streaming service in a statement.

Poitier became the first African-American in history to be awarded an Oscar for best actor for “The Lilies of the Valley” (1963) and in 2002 he received the honorary Oscar awarded annually by the Hollywood Academy.

“A ray of light” (1950), “Fugitives” (1958), “Guess who’s coming to dinner tonight” (1967) or “Rebellion in the classrooms” (1967) add to the list of the most relevant titles in which He participated.

The actor, who died on January 6 in California due to heart failure, was also closely linked to the defense of civil rights and managed to play leading roles in which, for the first time in Hollywood, the African-American population was not seen. stereotyped or racialized.

The figure of Poitier has been praised for decades by personalities from other fields, which is why throughout this Apple TV + production artists such as the New York singer Lenny Kravitz are also interviewed.

The documentary is produced by the famous American television presenter Oprah Winfrey together with Derik Murray (“I am JFK Jr.”) in collaboration with the Poitier family, while Reginald Hudlin (“House Party”) directs it with the making of Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. EFE



