Angelina Jolie shocked with an original shopping look with her youngest son, Knox

Angelina Jolie surprised with a shocking white look to start the week of shopping in a supermarket. The actress accompanied the dress – which perfectly fitted her figure – with a bag and sandals of the same color, as well as glasses that did not completely hide her impressive eyes. Also, in case she was cold, she carried a beige coat in her arms.

Accompanied by her son Knox, Jolie was photographed by the paparazzi in the exclusive Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. In the images you can see how the 14-year-old helped his mother when carrying the bags to the car when they left the store.

Although the look all white of Angelina caught the eyeanother detail that did not go unnoticed is how much the actress’s son has grown. Knox is the youngest of the clan and is almost equal in height to his mother, with whom he also has a great resemblance, as well as his father, Brad Pitt.

As for his style, Knox chose a casual look with black cargo pants, combined with sneakers and a white shirt. Apparently, none of his five siblings were part of this family outing, not even his twin Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. It is likely that Angelina Jolie is fully enjoying the time with those who are at home, especially after Zahara moved into her college dorm at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

A few years ago, in 2018, it was the Brad Pitt who remembered his son full of praise and highlighted that they also shared some details in their personality: “We like sports and being outdoors,” he said. Some people believe that the teenager’s resemblance leans more towards the actor and describe him as a mini version of him.

The Twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline were born on July 12, 2008. Their names were a tribute to the families of their famous parents: Knox is Pitt’s grandfather’s middle name, while Leon was Jolie’s great-great-grandfather.

Her mother’s name was Marcheline and she died after ovarian cancer in 2007. In a curious anecdote, because all the babies who could play Aurora in maleficent they cried when they saw her wardrobe, it was Vivienne who recorded some scenes. For its part, Knox has also shown his skills in the industry and, along with other of his brothers, participated in the dubbing of Kung Fu Panda.

The divorce between the couple has become endless, since the process began since 2016 and is not over yet. This litigation is also one of the most expensive in Hollywood. The main reason is that neither of them wants to give up shared custody and the actress who gave life to maleficent she prefers to fight to keep all her children until they are of age.

Brad maintains a good relationship with them, except for Maddox, 21 years old. When the news of the divorce came to light, various media pointed out that a confrontation between father and son on the plane was the trigger.

In all, the Brangelina couple has Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne. Although Shiloh is perhaps the one that is most talked about in the media, especially since began to share his remarkable talent for dancing.