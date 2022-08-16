Angelina Jolie is behind the FBI lawsuit against Brad Pitt

After the lawsuit that Angelina Jolie allegedly filed against the FBI for closing an investigation into domestic violence of a past event, the rumors that the actress only seeks to dirty the name of her ex Brad Pitt are strengthened, since the information that is trying to obtain is data that he was presumably already aware of, according to TMZ.

According to the news portal, sources close to Brad revealed that the Puck website published a story claiming to have seen the details of Angie’s FOIA lawsuit against the FBI.

In turn, Puck affirms that this document says that the American actor and producer put his hands on Angelina and spilled beer on her while they were in flight.

The lawsuit was filed anonymously in April, and although there were already indications that the person who filed it was Angelina, now TMZ confirm this scenario.

According to sources from the aforementioned outlet, people close to Brad say Jolie had the information for years and believes she only filed the FOIA lawsuit to get the press to talk again about the allegations against Brad.

The lawsuit reportedly claims that Brad grabbed Angelina by the shoulders and violently shook her while yelling, “You’re screwing this family.” Notably, this was the same flight that Brad allegedly got his hands on the couple’s eldest son, Maddox, in 2016. Angelina on that occasion claimed that Brad hit Maddox, but he adamantly denied it.

According to Puck, citing the lawsuit, the FBI put all of this information into its report and took it to the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, but the person handling the case refused to press charges against Brad, clearing him of any wrongdoing.

This conclusion is supported by the sources close to Pitt who spoke with TMZ, Well, they assure that the actor was acquitted because there was not a shred of evidence to support the claims made by Angelina. For its part, the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles did not comment on the matter.