Amy Gutiérrez, Natalia Salas and other artists who break down the taboo on menstruation | Let’s normalize the rule | Instagram | Videos | shows

Menstruation is still a topic that many prefer not to mention and that even generates modesty in many people. Recently the singer Amy Gutierrez He starred in an incident with his period during a live visit to the program “In everyone’s mouth”, which caused a wave of support from his colleagues.

“It’s normal, I’ve taken it very calmly. You have to normalize the rule, no shame, “she said on his Instagram account.

However, there are many other international artists who also speak openly and openly on this subject. Here we tell you who are those celebrities who join to break down the taboo around menstruation.

Natalia Salas

The actress Natalia Salas assured that she has no problem speaking openly about menstruation and even told an anecdote that happened to her when she was in the middle of her promotional trip. As she indicated, she did not let this event deprive her of enjoying with her friends.

“It happens to us, I remembered that I was wearing my light blue jeans and it got stained with my period, I put a polo shirt around my waist and finished my tour. No one hassled me, that’s how it should be. The rule is the most everyday and normal thing in the world ”, he exposed.

Natalia Salas supports Amy Gutiérrez. Photo: Instagram capture

Jennifer Lawrence

the famous artist Jennifer Lawrence revealed during an international interview that many times she has to adapt her activities according to the date of her period. He revealed that he changed his outfit for the 2016 Golden Globes due to the onset of his menstruation and the symptoms he often experiences.

“Option B was loose in the front, so I didn’t have to worry about hiding anything. The other one was very tight and was not going to engulf my uterus. I don’t have to do it,” he told Harper’s Bazaar.

Jennifer Lawrence has participated in famous movies. Photo: Vanity Fair

Meghan Markle

In an article for the medium Time, Meghan Markle spoke about how the period influences the development of the potential of women. Taking her home country as an example, she revealed that many girls are embarrassed to go to school due to the stigma that still exists around menstruation.

“ Many feel unable to participate in sports and without having equipped toilets available to take care of themselves. Usually, they totally stay away from school,” she mused.

Meghan Markle is an actress, businesswoman and member of the British royal family. Photo: Instagram

kourtney kardashian

The oldest of the Kardashian clan has also spoken openly about menstruation. Some time ago, she uploaded a photograph in which part of her tampon could be seen, for which she reflected with her millions of followers.

“The source of life shouldn’t embarrass us and it shouldn’t be hard to talk about. Mothers, teach this to your children too,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of the sisters of this famous family. Photo: AFP

Jessie J

Singer Jessie J participated in a global campaign to reduce the accessibility gap to feminine products in developing countries. She spoke about her own experience and asked to normalize PMS symptoms.

“They have to know that each body is different and deals with pain, cramps, different types of bleeding. Know what works best for you,” she advised.