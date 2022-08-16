AMLO celebrates the call of the Church to build peace

Mexico City.- The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwelcomed the pronouncement of the mexican catholic church when asking build peace in the face of the wave of violence that affects a large part of the country.

From his morning conference, AMLO indicated that it was not enough to pray to bring peace to the territory, but it helped, so he recognized the new position of the religious.

“I welcome the announcement of the Catholic Church and of the Jesuits because they are speaking, in their statement, of helping so that, among all of us, we can build peace. It is another tone”, he said in his morning conference, “praying is not enough, but it helps and I celebrate this document because, in my time as an opponent decades ago, I met and had a relationship with progressive priests”, he added.

Must include criminals

– Should it be included? drug trafficking in the agreement?, he was questioned about the measures established by the church.

“Yes, too,” he replied.

“They argue that these people should still be treated as human beings and summon them to give up their attitude, this is very important, because it is forgiveness (…) I am not talking about negotiation and we do not have any negotiation, that is something else (…) I was already listening to other voices, I can no longer say Hitlerian, but fascist, to eliminate, the law of talion, he who kills iron dies, and that has nothing to do with behavior of the churches or any person with good feelings.

“Understand that all human beings are born good, we are not bad by nature, it is the circumstances that lead some to antisocial behavior and peace is the fruit of justice, it is not extermination or war, I really liked that approach” , said.

In a conference from the National Palace, the Federal President said that praying is not enough to build peace, but it helps.

We recommend you read:

Deer Park has been paid for! AMLO assures that 600 million dollars of profits were recovered in the refinery

I do not agree with the procedure: AMLO condemns the search of Alito Moreno’s property

So you can see what it feels like; AMLO defends Ambassador Ken Salazar for criticism in the USA

“I am speaking only of a position that I liked very much, that I celebrate, of the Mexican church and of the Jesuit order. The construction of peace requires many actions, it has to do with achieving a better society, the fight against poverty, the fight against inequality, corruption, impunity, many things, many, yesterday I remembered a song that I liked it, it’s, it’s called, it’s from the Guaraguao, it’s from my times, it was said, it goes like this more or less, it’s not enough to pray, no, it’s not enough to pray to build peace, yes, it’s not enough to pray, but it helps, aid”.