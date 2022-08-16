Amber Heard: the data of her facet as a mother that you did not know | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

His surrogate motherhood and other ‘secrets’ of Johnny Depp’s ex-wife.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

A little over a month has passed since the verdict was known in the defamation trial he faced Amber Heard by her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp. Although the actress Aquaman revealed that he plans to appeal the verdict in which he was found guilty, sources close to Heard assure that, for now, his main attention is on his little daughter, Oonagh Paige.

The 36-year-old interpreter has been extremely reserved with the information she shares about her firstborn, however, throughout her recent motherhood, the actress has revealed how much she enjoys being a mother, but, above all, how important it was for Amber become a mom “on your own terms”.

After her time in Hollywood, the divorce from Johnny Depp and her activism, Amber Heard’s facet as a mother has been marked by her conviction to shape her life by breaking the mold that society imposes on women to finally realize their dreams.

In Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 28, 2021 And it was through her Instagram account that the actress not only welcomed the baby into her life, but also shared a message in which she reflected on her process of becoming a mother through surrogate motherhood. , because Amber cannot have children naturally.

“I’m excited to share this news with you. Four years ago I decided I wanted to be a mother. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I realize how radical it is for us women to think this way about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny,” he wrote.

Although several rumors suggest that his former partner, the billionaire Elon Muskcould have been the donor with the donor of her daughter, the actress has been extremely tight-lipped about this information and, on the contrary, has spoken out against a society obsessed with marriage and the image of the conventional family.

“Hopefully soon not wanting a ring to have a crib will normalize. A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my work forces me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life,” he shared with his followers.