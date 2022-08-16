Amber Heard receives millionaire proposal to star in an adult film

After losing the trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, things have not been easy for actress Amber Heard, not only has she revealed that it is impossible for her to pay her ex-partner’s $10 million sentence, they also denied her appeal for his case, and as if that were not enough, contracts have begun to be scarce.

It was recently said that Heard would have put the house he had in California up for sale, all in order to raise enough money and be able to pay off his debt.

In the midst of this situation, the protagonist of “Aquaman” has received a millionaire proposal to film a movie, but the plot would be completely different from everything Heard has done in her career, since the agency that has been interested in her is dedicated to adult cinema.

According to the Australian site Pop Topic, Amber is being offered a $9 million contract to star in a single film, the sole purpose of which is to empower the actress: “We have been in contact with a group of adult film producers who are interested in offering Mrs. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production. The video will be created to empower Amber and her sexuality,” explained Veronica Madarian, director of Zen Models.

In addition, they explained that such a high payment was proposed thinking of a possible solution to all their economic problems, since accepting the role could pay the debt they have with Depp and thus start a new stage in their lives: “We have decided to offer Amber Heard a possible solution to some of their problems,” he added.

So far neither Heard nor any member of her work team have spoken about it, but everything seems to indicate that the actress is not willing to accept, since it has been announced that she changed her legal team to, once again, appeal the verdict against you.

