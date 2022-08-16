Amber Heard hires new lawyers for trial against Johnny Depp – People – Culture

The lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, who represented Amber Heard in the trial against Johnny Depp, decided not to continue defending the actress, after the case lasted six months in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The American hired a new legal team to represent her in the appeal against the actor and film producer in her trial for defamation.

Some time after Judge Penney Azcarate ended the case in favor of the actor, in her defamation lawsuit against Heard, one of the actress’s sources announced this Monday, August 15, in a court appearance at Old Dominion that He hired two lawyers -David Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown-, with the function of directing his new legal process.

“When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of free speech, we consider the jury’s decision, to paraphrase a famous quote: ‘The beginning of the end, but simply the end of the beginning.’ Another court justifies different representation, particularly as new evidence is now coming to light.”said the interpreter’s spokesman in a statement reviewed in the media ‘Just Jared’.

In his own statement, obtained by ‘People’, Bredehoft expressed the following: “This is the perfect time to pass the baton. I have promised Amber and her appeals team my full cooperation and assistance as they continue down the road to success.”

“We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal, as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for all Americans. We are confident that the appellate court will apply the law correctly and reaffirm fundamental principles of liberty.” expression”asserted Axelrod and Brown in the aforementioned medium.

Last month, the judge found that Amber defamed Johnny in her 2018 Washington Post article about surviving domestic abuse. In this way, is required to pay him $15 million in damages for defamation. However, the actress won two million dollars for one of her countersuit claims, also for defamation.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, spoke in front of Heard’s statement to the ‘CBS Mornings’ media: “She insists on continuing to litigate this matter and we have to protect our client’s interests.”

