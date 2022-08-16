all the news of the week (August 16-23) coming to the battle royale

What a busy week, I tell you the truth. If the previous one complained to me that Fortnite I wasn’t getting as much news as I would like, Epic Games He has carried out a devious plan during this one to completely shut my mouth. And, if said plan had a name, it would certainly be: Dragon Ball.

This week there is a lot of wood to cut in Fortnitesince it is not only that I am going to focus on the new content that has come to the game, but on those smaller leaks that could unravel some of the mysteries of the future of the game. Let’s get down to business, it’s getting late and there’s a lot to tell.

The incredible crossover with Dragon Ball

I’ve spent all day launching and managing, with the help of my mates, a good handful of articles and guides on how to enjoy of all Dragon Ball content in Fortnite. The good thing is that I have compiled everything in the article that I am going to leave you below:

There is life beyond Dragon Ball… right?

It is my mission to remind you that apart from this incredible collaboration, Fortnite has released its new update 21.40of which I have been able to prepare two other articles that you can consult with all the extra information on what comes to the game beyond Dragon Ball:

Leaks about the future of battle royale

Are the mechs coming back?

A few hours ago, the leaker known as HYPEX was a curious reference in relation to a future vehicle that would reach Fortnite and that it would follow mechanics similar to the mechs. Will we get to see it in Season 4?

The smoke effect of mechs dropping from the sky has been updated, and Epic has been working on a new Mech-like vehicle recently. Could be something for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/wmgLul2fWw — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 16, 2022

Is Fortnite becoming a metaverse?

With update 21.40 of the battle royale suspicions have also come that something very big will come to the game sooner rather than later. You can read all about it in the article that I am going to leave you below:

What do you think of this week’s Fortnite news? An end to Season 3 is coming loaded with new content and, honestly, I couldn’t be happier with it.