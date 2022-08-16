Alfredo del Mazo: Unilever will invest 5 thousand 500 million pesos in Edomex

The investment will expand its production and export capacity at its plants in Tultitlán and Lerma. Photo: Special

The Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo Maza, He reported that the multinational company Unilever will allocate an investment of 5 thousand 500 million pesos, which will culminate in 2024to expand its production and export capacity, through its plants located in Tultitlan Y Lerma.

Mace Mace announced that this investment contributes to the development of new products, improvements in infrastructure and equipmenttraining of technical personnel, greater capacity to export food and ice cream, as well as the acquisition of technology to optimize the use of water and energy.

He also explained that this project aims to increase the capabilities of this company, which will also be able to develop healthier food formulas, in support of local producers, who will strengthen their distribution scope, taking advantage of the logistical advantages offered by the state.

How many jobs will Unilever’s investment in Edomex generate?

In the meeting that the governor held with directors of this international company, dHe stressed that the investment will also promote the development of more natural formulas, the consolidation of exports to the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Central America, at the time of generating 2,700 jobs for Mexicans.

During the meeting, which took place in the Guadalupe Victoria Room, in the Government Palace, the state president recognized Unilever’s decision to invest in its development and growth in the Mexican entityendorsing the trust placed in the Mexico for 57 years.

Before directives of the firm, headed by Lourdes Castaneda Canas, CEO of Unilever Mexicowho explained the scope of this project, Alfredo Del Mazo underlined the environmental position of this company, by promoting care for the natural environment and by joining efforts to encourage the use of renewable energies, the reduction and recycling of plastics, the responsible disposal of solid waste, sustainability in its manufacturing processes, the rational use of water or the reduction of polluting emissions.

Also recognized Unilever for promoting and promoting the talent of womenby taking advantage of their intelligence and capacity, and by trusting them to direct their operations in markets as diverse and complex as those of Latin America.

What is known about the Unilever plants in Tultitlán and Lerma?

In addition to its leadership in the food sector, Unilever participates in the chemical industry, a prominent sector in the Mexican industry, which represents 8.8% of the state economy, with 924 economic units and more than 32 thousand jobs generated.

It has almost 150,000 employees and is present in 190 countries, where its food, hygiene and personal care products are consumed by more than 3.4 billion people daily. and has a distribution network made up of 25 million retailers.

In your plant Tultitlan produces more than 200 products of ice cream, mayonnaise and dressings of the brands, providing 812 direct jobs and 4 thousand 800 indirect jobs, while in its plant of Lerma produces 250 products, including broths, soups and atole, with 700 direct jobs and 4,200 indirect jobs.

The investment announcement was also attended by Laura Bonilla Reyes, Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs Unilever North of Latin America; Mildred Villegas Sojo, Vice President of Finance Unilever MexicoY Claudia Nunez Rosales, Vice President of Integrated Operations for Unilever Latin America.

On behalf of the state government participated Paul Peralta GarciaSecretary of Economic Development of the State of Mexico; Julio Cesar Guerrero MartinGeneral Director of Business Attention of the Secretariat, and Enrique Gonzalez HernandezDirector General of Industry.