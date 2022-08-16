After the crossover with Dragon Ball, Fortnite could become something much bigger

Every time a new update comes out Fortnite, I have a hard time keeping the following question from forming in my head: What will be next? It is especially difficult at the moment, also, because of something that has happened recently and that has to do with one of the things that have hit him the most in the history of battle royale: its amazing crossover with Fortnite.

But I don’t want us to leave each other blinded by something that shines as much as that and forget that Fortnite It is a game that is constantly growing. In other words: for me it is very exciting to think about what the battle royale could become in the future. And, precisely, the information that I bring you here has to do with the latter:

The thing is that the leaker known as ShiinaBR realized something important diving into the code lines of the new update 21.40

realized something important In the game code appear words ”Open Beta” in various places ❗❗

❗❗ The fact that Epic Games plan to hold an open beta of an internal content from Fortnite implies that this would be bigger than it seems, since it would have to be tested beforehand with the community ❓

implies that this would be bigger than it seems, ❓ Some think of version 2.0 of Creative mode but my bet goes too into that crazy survival mode that leaked a while ago

but my bet goes too that leaked a while ago Be that as it may, what I can say is that Fortnite is getting closer to becoming a true metaverse

Today Epic added an “Open Beta” string to the files… 🤔 I’m not exactly sure what it will be used for, but wouldn’t it be possible that it’s for Creative 2.0? — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 16, 2022

What do you think of all this? I’ll keep you posted on any developments around this for Fortnite in the future to see how things evolve.