Adele reveals that her son Angelo “is obsessed” with Billie Eilish | Music

the launch of 30 for Adele It was a rebirth for the singer, both personally and professionally. The album, released in November of last year, focuses on themes such as pain, acceptance and hope, the theme being my little love a dedication and an apology to his son Angelo, of whom home audios are included in the project.

Elle magazine (both in the UK and the US) has just published a photo report and a very intimate interview with the artist, whom they have followed closely during the months of June and July, in which she has revealed that she is very much in love, that he is in a really good moment mentally and that his son “is obsessed” with Billie Eilishamong other things.

After being in the United States, first at home and then in New York visiting her partner, sports agent Rich Paul, the media reports that the British woman returned to London in June precisely to take her son to see the singer of Happier Than Ever on his UK tour, in addition to fulfilling other professional commitments, such as performing in Hyde Park.

Adele has assured that the little one “is obsessed” with her. “She goes straight to her room after school, reads all her lyrics and then wants to comment on them,” she declares.

the singer of Easy On Me comments that she is also obsessed, but with her partner. She with Paul she has celebrated a year of relationship. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she says. And to the phrase “you fell madly in love with him” by the interviewer, the singer answers “And beyond”.

With the mind in his residence in Las Vegas

In addition to revealing the reason why she has stopped promoting her latest album, Adele has also stated that her mind is on her residence in Las Vegas.

At the beginning of January, the artist canceled these shows very sad and disappointed due to logistics and planning problems, since the deliveries had been delayed and it was impossible to carry it out on time.

The new concerts will take place at the end of the year at the Colosseum and will culminate the extended era of 30. Weekends With Adele They will be held every weekend on Fridays and Saturdays.