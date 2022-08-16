Actress Amber Heard was spotted in Tel Aviv on vacation

Weeks after her messy and explosive trial against Johnny Depp, the celebrity is keeping a low profile on a trip to Israel with her daughter and friends.

Amber Heard has been on vacation in Tel Aviv in recent days. A few weeks passed from the end of her defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard was in a cafe in the south of the coastal city last Monday having dinner with a friend. She is the journalist and pro-Israeli activist Eve Harlow. She was later photographed carrying her daughter in a stroller.

The actress was said to be keeping a low profile during her visit to the country, following a media attack during the trial that made world news. On Saturday, a used book seller, Halper’s Bookstore, posted a photo of Heard that was from her visit to the store..

“Say what you want about Amber Heard (and what little I knew about her was also negatively influenced by the media). The person who visited my store last Tuesday for almost an hour, with her baby and a couple of friends. She was a modest, educated, friendly, inquisitive client with high literary tastes”shop owner JC Halper wrote on Facebook.

Halper added that Heard wore a Star of David necklace and wrote that “As an Israeli, I can only admire the fact that you have come here, mixed with people in shops, cafes and on the street, and generously support small businesses like mine”.