Actors who auditioned for a character and were cast for another role

Some actors seem to have been born to play certain roles. Now let’s try to think how much a TV series (or even a movie if you want) could be different if the interpreter of that particular character had been another. What would have been if Carrie in Sex and the city hadn’t been Sarah Jessica Parker, if Eleven’s Stranger things wasn’t Millie Bobby Brown and if Viscount Anthony’s Bridgerton did not have the face of Jonathan Bailey, would we still have fallen in love with these characters?

Maybe. What is certain is that over the years there have been many actors who have presented themselves to the castings of the various TV series for a certain role and are then hired for a completely different character, thanks to which, however, they may have landed to success seeing splashing at the stars their own popularity.

Courteney Cox – Friends

At first Courteney Cox she showed up at the auditions of Friends not for the role of Monica but for that of the much more calm Rachel, then entrusted to Jennifer Aniston. In reality at first the producers of the show had chosen Cox to play Rachel Green, only later Courtney asked the creators of the series to be Monica as she preferred to step into the shoes of a stronger and more stubborn character than that of her roommate. her.

Leighton Meester – Gossip Girl

To bring the cast from Gossip Girl dozens and dozens of actors such as Ashley Olsen and Rumer Willis were considered who were supposed to play Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsenwhile Penn Badgley it should have been Chuck Bass. Then fortunately the cards on the table were shuffled completely and for a short time Leighton Meester it could have been Serena, at least that was before she entered the scene Blake Lively diverting her colleague into the role of Blair.

Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

The showrunner of Pretty Little Liars Marlene King revealed a Variety than initially the actress Lucy Hale she did not aspire to the role of Aria Montgomery but to that of Hanna Marin, later entrusted to Asnhely Benson. Ok let’s face it honestly, who could ever imagine Aria’s character with a different face than Lucy’s?

Olivia Wilde – The OC

Ok this is shocking but Olivia Wilde risked playing the character of Marissa Cooper, then went on to Mischa Barton. According to the show’s creator Josh Schwartz, Wilde she was phenomenal at the audition for the character of Marissa proving to be more than perfect for the part, who fought to the end with Barton, but was “rejected” due to a small flaw: she was too strong and this was in contrast with the angelic character of Marissa. The great performance of Olivia at the auditions, however, was not in vain as the actress was included in the cast of the series in the role of Alex Kelly.

Paul Wesley – The Vampire Diaries

Paul Wesley wanted to be Damon Salvatore in the Vampire Diariestoo bad that the role then went to Ian Somerhalder seeing the actor recruit for the character of his brother Stefan. Paul auditioned to play Damon at least 15 times but, although he always proved to be very good and capable, he never managed to convince the show’s producers, who only saw Stefan Salvatore in him.

Miley Cyrus – Hannah Montana

Incredible as it may seem at first Miley Cyrus was supposed to be Lilly Truscott in Hannah Montana. The charisma of the singer and actress then however captured all the insiders who, after seeing her in action, understood that she should have been the protagonist of the show, entrusting the role of Lily to Emily Osment.

Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Although Madelaine Petsch ended up playing Cheryl Blossom in Riverdaleinitially the actress dreamed of the role of Betty Cooper, then went to Lili Reinhart. After participating in a casting for Legends of Tomorrow Madelaine was approached to audition for Betty, but this role didn’t seem to fit her like Cheryl’s.

